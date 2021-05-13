Legal News

DLA Piper Launches New Practice Area
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

DLA Piper Launches New Practice Area


Global law firm DLA Piper has announced the launching of its new State Attorneys General Practice. The practice will be led by partners Jeff Tsai (San Francisco) and Scott Wilson (New York), who previously held senior-level positions in state AG offices in California and New York respectively. The team will also include Matthew Denn, who is the office Managing Partner in DLA Piper’s Wilmington office and was formerly the elected Attorney General of Delaware.


Tsai joined DLA Piper in 2018 from Alston & Bird where he led the firm’s State Attorneys General Practice. Prior to that, he worked as special assistant attorney general of California, where he worked with former attorney general Kamala D. Harris on policy matters concerning corporate accountability, criminal justice, and intellectual property enforcement. He has also worked with the United States Department of Justice for eight years. He received his JD from Georgetown University in 2000 and began his career in Houston as a judicial law clerk for US District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore.

  
What
Where



Wilson joined DLA Piper in 2019 from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP. Prior to that, he worked as Senior Advisor & Special Counsel to the New York Attorney General. He focuses his practice on high-stakes litigation, white-collar criminal matters, and government and internal investigations. His clients include leading domestic and international companies across the sports, banking, consumer goods, asset management, real estate, and technology industries.


Denn joined DLA Piper in 2019 after serving as the Attorney General for the State of Delaware for about four years. He authored the Delaware Online Privacy and Protection Act and is also credited with its successful passing through the Delaware General Assembly. He assists clients with matters involving state AGs, state insurance regulators, and other state agencies along with internal investigations.


Comprising of an experienced team of state AG practitioners, the newly launched practice will include lawyers with significant experience in representing clients in matters before state AGs and attorneys who previously held important senior roles in state AG offices.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!





Commenting on DLA Piper’s launch of the new practice area, Jeff Tsai said, “In recent years, state attorneys general have increasingly been among the most aggressive regulators in the US. During this pandemic, for example, state AGs across the country have brought a number of enforcement actions under both civil consumer protection and criminal statutes. This growth in state-level enforcement highlights the value DLA Piper can bring to clients through its broad array of experienced practitioners who have both served in state AG offices and handled significant cases before state AGs, giving our team a well-rounded, thoughtful perspective on the best way to handle state enforcement matters.”


Scott Wilson commented, “Our platform enables us to provide clients comprehensive coverage for state AG-facing matters, across all sectors and areas of the law. Our team has the breadth and depth of knowledge to handle any area of state AG enforcement, as well as joint federal-state matters and parallel litigation by private plaintiffs.”



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney

USA-CA-Santa Maria

Seeking an attorney to handle real estate, trust, transactions and litigation in Santa Barbara and S...

Apply now

Commercial Paralegal

USA-FL-Altamonte Springs

Full Job Description Commercial Real Estate Paralegal 5+ Years Experience Miller Johnson Law, an...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-NC-Raleigh

Summary Description We are looking for a skilled Litigation Paralegal / Legal Assistant / Lega...

Apply now

Legal Assistant

USA-NC-Gastonia

Summary Description We are looking for a skilled Litigation Paralegal / Legal Assistant / Lega...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Civil Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Fresno

Fresno office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks civil litigation attorney with 5+ y...

Apply Now

Mid-level Executive Compensation Associate Attorney

USA-CA-Redwood City

Redwood City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level executive compensat...

Apply Now

Intellectual Property Litigation Associate

USA-TX-Austin

Austin office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks intellectual property litigation as...

Apply Now

Most Popular

DLA Piper Launches New Practice Area
53
Legal News

DLA Piper Launches New Practice Area
Winston & Strawn Strengthens Corporate and Environmental Litigation Teams
14
Breaking News

Winston & Strawn Strengthens Corporate and Environmental Litigation Teams
Clyde & Co Expands US Presence, Opens Three New Offices
23
Legal News

Clyde & Co Expands US Presence, Opens Three New Offices
Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel
30
Legal News

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel

Legal Career Resources

February 23, 2021 Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys

LawChamps, Silicon Valley’s latest legaltech startup and an online legal marketplace, will match clients looking for legal advice for personal and business matters with solo and small firm attorneys. It aims to overcome the challenges people face while selecting a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top