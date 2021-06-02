Photo Credits: Kirsten Jackson

Latham & Watkins Strengthens Insurance Litigation Team In Los Angeles



Latham & Watkins has appointed Kirsten Jackson as a partner in the firm’s Litigation & Trial Department. She will also be a member of Latham’s Complex Commercial Litigation Practice and will be joining the firm’s Los Angeles Office. She joins the firm from Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP, a national law firm specializing in Complex Commercial Litigation.



Jackson specializes in litigating insurance matters and focuses her practice on representing clients in business and commercial disputes, cyber liability, commercial general liability, business interruption, directors’ and officers’ liability, professional liability, property insurance, and captive insurance and reinsurance. She has secured multi-million dollar awards and settlements for policyholders in a variety of insurance cases.

She is also the Diversity Subcommittee Co-Chair for the American Bar Association’s Insurance Coverage Litigation Section. She completed her JD from Columbia Law School, where she was the editor of the Columbia Law Review and was also a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar.



Commenting on her latest move, Jackson said, “I’m honored to be joining an exceptional team that offers unparalleled coverage, experience, and client service. I was especially drawn to Latham because the firm’s robust Insurance Counseling & Recovery Practice is synergetic with my work. I look forward to collaborating with colleagues across teams and offices on a range of important client mandates.”



David Barrett, Latham’s Global Chair of Insurance Counseling & Recovery Practice, said, “From the COVID-19 pandemic to continued economic fluctuations being felt around the globe, there is a confluence of market forces driving an increase in insurance claims-related litigation. Kirsten’s extensive experience in this specialized area of law, particularly her deep knowledge of policyholder-related matters, is a strong complement to the skillsets our litigators bring to bear every day for our clients as we help them successfully navigate their most challenging disputes.”

