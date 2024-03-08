Lawyers

Law Firm DLA Piper Wins Sanctions Against Shareholder in Malpractice Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

DLA Piper, a prominent law firm, succeeded in persuading a U.S. judge to impose sanctions against a shareholder involved in a failed $180 million malpractice lawsuit against the firm. The lawsuit emerged from DLA Piper’s representation of the Chinese software company Link Motion.

Background

The U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan upheld a recommendation made by a magistrate judge in July, which suggested sanctions against China AI Capital Limited and its legal representatives for initiating the lawsuit against DLA Piper. The lawsuit alleged malpractice on the part of DLA Piper regarding their work for Link Motion.

Sanctions Imposed

Judge Marrero ruled that China AI and its legal representatives at Felicello Law are obligated to cover the reasonable costs and attorney fees incurred by DLA Piper throughout the litigation process. This decision reinforced the magistrate judge’s determination that the case lacked merit and was frivolous.

  
What
Where


Response from Involved Parties

Kevin Rosen, a partner at Gibson Dunn representing DLA Piper, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, emphasizing that the case was baseless and the plaintiffs and their legal representatives should be held accountable.

However, Rosanne Felicello of Felicello Law, representing China AI, disagreed with the ruling and announced plans to appeal.

Legal Background

DLA Piper had faced allegations of negligence in defending Link Motion against a 2018 lawsuit brought by shareholder Wayne Baliga, resulting in the company being placed into receivership. Despite withdrawing as Link Motion’s counsel four months after the lawsuit was filed, DLA Piper continued to face legal challenges, including the lawsuit initiated by China AI.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Ongoing Legal Proceedings

Apart from the lawsuit by China AI, DLA Piper is also entangled in another legal malpractice case filed by Link Motion. However, Judge Marrero dismissed this case in favor of DLA Piper in May, and it is currently under review by the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
Legal News

Federal Judge Denies Authors’ Request to Block OpenAI Defense in Copyright Infringement Cases
U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Legal News

U.S. Appeals Court Temporarily Allows Texas Law Targeting Border Crossings
Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
Legal News

Massachusetts Air National Guard Member Pleads Guilty to Serious Security Breach
JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Legal News

JetBlue and Spirit Airlines Terminate $3.8 Billion Merger Deal
Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Legal News

Alabama Lawmakers Rush to Protect In Vitro Fertilization Services
Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Breaking News

Missouri Student Loan Agency Faces Legal Firestorm Amid Allegations of Mismanagement
Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Law Students

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Legal News

Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Legal News

Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents
Legal Technology News

E-Discovery Rules Challenged by Emerging Technologies and Legal Precedents

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top