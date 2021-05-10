Photo Credits: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel



Technology, data, and cyber attorney Brock Dahl, who most recently served as the Deputy General Counsel, Operations at the National Security Agency (NSA) has joined Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as a Counsel in its Washington D.C. and Silicon Valley offices. Prior to joining the NSA, he has also worked at international law firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.



During his six-year-long stint at the NSA, he gained extensive experience in dealing with legal issues created by advanced technologies. He counseled its leadership to ensure that its mission objectives comply with the boundaries of state, federal, and international privacy, cyber, and national security laws. He also played a key role in the government’s response to many prominent global cyber incidents that took place recently.

In his new role at Freshfields, Dahl will counsel clients on matters related to regulatory investigations, cyber crises and transactional risks, and will also assist them with designing their technology and data strategies and investments. Driven by rising demand for global technology and data expertise, Dahl’s arrival at the firm also strengthens Freshfields’ offerings related to regulatory checks over the handling of personal data by businesses.



While working at law firms, Dahl advised clients on issues related to data privacy, cybersecurity, government investigations and white-collar defense. He has also worked with the United States Department of Treasury as a Financial Analyst and as an Intermittent Economic Crimes Advisor. He completed his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.



Boris Feldman, Partner and Head of Freshfields’ U.S. Technology Practice, said, “Cross-border data-transfer issues are front of mind for Freshfields’ clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Brock is designed for this practice. His time at Treasury and the NSA give him a rare perspective on fixing cyber problems and achieving trans-national cooperation. I’ve been privileged to work with Brock since he was a young lawyer, and it’s been rewarding to see him rise to the top.”

Speaking about his new role, Dahl said, “I am excited to join the outstanding Freshfields team, which is helping global clients navigate today’s most complex data crises, regulatory investigations and data-related litigation. The firm’s work liaising with diverse authorities, its comprehensive view of overlapping regulatory demands, and its extensive on-the-ground experience gives clients a material advantage.”

