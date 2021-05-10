Legal News

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Photo Credits: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel


Technology, data, and cyber attorney Brock Dahl, who most recently served as the Deputy General Counsel, Operations at the National Security Agency (NSA) has joined Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as a Counsel in its Washington D.C. and Silicon Valley offices. Prior to joining the NSA, he has also worked at international law firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich and Rosati.


During his six-year-long stint at the NSA, he gained extensive experience in dealing with legal issues created by advanced technologies. He counseled its leadership to ensure that its mission objectives comply with the boundaries of state, federal, and international privacy, cyber, and national security laws. He also played a key role in the government’s response to many prominent global cyber incidents that took place recently.

  
What
Where



In his new role at Freshfields, Dahl will counsel clients on matters related to regulatory investigations, cyber crises and transactional risks, and will also assist them with designing their technology and data strategies and investments. Driven by rising demand for global technology and data expertise, Dahl’s arrival at the firm also strengthens Freshfields’ offerings related to regulatory checks over the handling of personal data by businesses.


While working at law firms, Dahl advised clients on issues related to data privacy, cybersecurity, government investigations and white-collar defense. He has also worked with the United States Department of Treasury as a Financial Analyst and as an Intermittent Economic Crimes Advisor. He completed his J.D. from the George Washington University Law School.


Boris Feldman, Partner and Head of Freshfields’ U.S. Technology Practice, said, “Cross-border data-transfer issues are front of mind for Freshfields’ clients in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Brock is designed for this practice. His time at Treasury and the NSA give him a rare perspective on fixing cyber problems and achieving trans-national cooperation. I’ve been privileged to work with Brock since he was a young lawyer, and it’s been rewarding to see him rise to the top.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!





Speaking about his new role, Dahl said, “I am excited to join the outstanding Freshfields team, which is helping global clients navigate today’s most complex data crises, regulatory investigations and data-related litigation. The firm’s work liaising with diverse authorities, its comprehensive view of overlapping regulatory demands, and its extensive on-the-ground experience gives clients a material advantage.”



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Solo attorney with growing employee rights practice seeking to hire an associate attorney. The offic...

Apply now

Civil Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Solana Beach

Dean Gazzo Roistacher LLP, located in Solana Beach, California, is seeking an associate with 4-7 yea...

Apply now

Remote Family Law Paralegal

USA-CO-Denver

We\'re looking for an organized, detail-oriented, and experienced Colorado family law paralegal to p...

Apply now

Experienced Litigator

USA-VA-Newport News

Seeking an attorney with 5+ years of litigation experience to work on a varied portfolio of civil li...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level Investment Management Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level investme...

Apply Now

Mid-level Debt Finance Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

San Francisco office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level debt finance-focus...

Apply Now

Senior Business and Corporate Law Attorney

USA-CA-Murrieta

Murrieta office of our client seeks a senior business and corporate law attorney with 3+ years of bu...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel
14
Legal News

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel
Goodwin Appoints Industry Veteran To Its Newly Created Chief Information Security Officer Role
32
Breaking News

Goodwin Appoints Industry Veteran To Its Newly Created Chief Information Security Officer Role
New Senior Leadership To Assume Charge At Vinson & Elkins
30
Breaking News

New Senior Leadership To Assume Charge At Vinson & Elkins
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Appoints Its First Latina Chair
45
Legal News

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Appoints Its First Latina Chair

Legal Career Resources

February 23, 2021 Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys

LawChamps, Silicon Valley’s latest legaltech startup and an online legal marketplace, will match clients looking for legal advice for personal and business matters with solo and small firm attorneys. It aims to overcome the challenges people face while selecting a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top