Clyde & Co Expands US Presence, Opens Three New Offices

In a major move to strengthen its national insurance practice in the United States, U.K.-based law firm Clyde & Co has announced the opening of three new offices in the Southwestern region of the country. The new offices of the firm will be opened in Phoenix, Arizona, Denver, Colorado, and Las Vegas, Nevada. To bolster its national first-party insurance practice, the law firm has hired Amy Samberg and her team from Foran Glennon Palandech Ponzi & Rudloff.



Amy brings with her six Senior Counsel including Amy Stein, Jeri Wettestad, Kevin Hoskins, Tamara Jordan, Dylan Todd, Jefferson Patten, and various other associates and staff who together bring industry-leading regional expertise in the insurance domain to Clyde & Co. They counsel insurers on coverage and bad faith issues across diverse business lines including general, professional and financial, with a specialization in first-party property. Samberg also has significant experience in litigation and trials related to bad faith coverage matters across the Southwest.

Clyde & Co. opened its first office in the United States in New York in 2006 and since then emerged as a preeminent insurance firm in the country by adding nine other office locations in addition to the recently announced three new offices. The nine other offices of the firm are located in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Orange County, Washington DC, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco. The firm now has nearly 60 partners and 300 legal professionals in its various offices across the country.



Eileen King Bower, Clyde & Co’s North American Insurance Strategy Group’s Chair, said, “Opening in the Southwest provides us with enhanced strength in what is a key growth market for the insurance industry and many of our largest insurance clients. From a national perspective, Amy and her team’s practice complements the existing insurance expertise we have across the US. We welcome them to Clyde & Co.”



Mathew Kelsall, Chief Executive Officer at Clyde & Co, said, “The opening of these three offices represents a significant step in our aim to build the leading national US insurance practice. We have long sought a presence in this growing region to ensure we can serve our clients where they need us and with Amy and her team we’re confident we’re bringing on board the best insurance team in the region.”

Commenting on her latest move, Amy Samberg said, “I have long admired the scale and depth of expertise Clyde & Co has developed in the US market over the past 15 years, to become a premium brand for insurance in the country and globally. I am looking forward to driving this next phase of their growth story and heading up the firm’s Southwest regional push.”



Amy has also worked at Snell & Wilmer for more than 17 years and was a partner in the firm’s Insurance Coverage and Bad Faith Litigation team. She completed her JD from the University of Arizona School of Law.

