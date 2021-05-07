Breaking News

Goodwin Appoints Industry Veteran To Its Newly Created Chief Information Security Officer Role
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Photo Credits: Goodwin Procter LLP

Goodwin Appoints Industry Veteran To Its Newly Created Chief Information Security Officer Role

Goodwin Procter has appointed industry veteran Scott Kopcha as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), a newly created role within the firm. In his new role, Kopcha will supervise the whole gamut of the firm’s and its clients’ information security and cybersecurity issues including strategy, architecture, governance, and risk mitigation. Prior to his latest appointment as the CISO, Kopcha served as the firm’s Managing Director of Information Security.

As Goodwin Procter’s CISO, he will oversee security operations, cyber risk and cyber intelligence, regulatory compliance, client counseling, security architecture, data loss and fraud prevention, identity and access management, investigations and forensics, program management, and governance.

  
What
Where


Kopcha, who joined Goodwin in 2013, has more than 20 years of experience in information security. He has also received patents for his work with biometric authentication platforms at Janus Associates, where he worked as a Product Manager. Before joining Goodwin, he worked at WilmerHale where he designed and executed industry-leading data and information security programs.

Mark Bettencourt, Goodwin’s Managing Director, said, “As the pace of technological innovation continues to accelerate, information security has come into a sharp focus for our clients, our industry, and our firm, and we are scaling our operations accordingly. Scott is one of the sharpest information security professionals in the industry. His extensive institutional knowledge coupled with his technical skillset will continue to be an invaluable asset to our clients and our firm.”

Commenting on his latest appointment, Kopcha said, “Supporting clients through a rapidly evolving threat environment and regulatory landscape is a top priority for Goodwin. I look forward to working across the firm and with our world-class Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity practice to proactively advance our clients’ and our own security infrastructure and technology.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Over the last few months, the issues of data breaches and information security have been making headlines in the legal industry. In March, Microsoft warned its customers about a Chinese state-sponsored hacker group “Hafnium” that targets law firms to exfiltrate information. In February, international law firms Jones Day and Goodwin Procter announced data breaches involving third-party vendors. Since then, law firms have been trying to ramp up their information and data security efforts.



Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Solo attorney with growing employee rights practice seeking to hire an associate attorney. The offic...

Apply now

Civil Litigation Attorney

USA-CA-Solana Beach

Dean Gazzo Roistacher LLP, located in Solana Beach, California, is seeking an associate with 4-7 yea...

Apply now

Remote Family Law Paralegal

USA-CO-Denver

We\'re looking for an organized, detail-oriented, and experienced Colorado family law paralegal to p...

Apply now

Experienced Litigator

USA-VA-Newport News

Seeking an attorney with 5+ years of litigation experience to work on a varied portfolio of civil li...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior to Mid-level Investment Management Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

New York City office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks junior to mid-level investme...

Apply Now

Mid-level Debt Finance Associate Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

San Francisco office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks mid-level debt finance-focus...

Apply Now

Senior Business and Corporate Law Attorney

USA-CA-Murrieta

Murrieta office of our client seeks a senior business and corporate law attorney with 3+ years of bu...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel
14
Legal News

Former NSA Attorney Joins Freshfields As Counsel
Goodwin Appoints Industry Veteran To Its Newly Created Chief Information Security Officer Role
32
Breaking News

Goodwin Appoints Industry Veteran To Its Newly Created Chief Information Security Officer Role
New Senior Leadership To Assume Charge At Vinson & Elkins
30
Breaking News

New Senior Leadership To Assume Charge At Vinson & Elkins
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Appoints Its First Latina Chair
45
Legal News

U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Appoints Its First Latina Chair

Legal Career Resources

February 23, 2021 Silicon Valley’s Latest Legaltech Startup Will Match Clients With Attorneys

LawChamps, Silicon Valley’s latest legaltech startup and an online legal marketplace, will match clients looking for legal advice for personal and business matters with solo and small firm attorneys. It aims to overcome the challenges people face while selecting a […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top