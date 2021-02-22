Latham & Watkins Hires New Data & Technology Transactions Partner

Photo Credits: Latham & Watkins

Michelle Ontiveros has joined Latham & Watkins as a partner in the firm’s Data & Technology Transactions Practice. She has joined the Latham’s Bay area office from Mayer Brown LLP, where she was a partner in the firm’s IP Transactions and Data Protection Practice. Prior to joining Mayer Brown in 2018, Michelle worked at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

Michelle practices across a wide range of transactional, intellectual property, and privacy and data security matters. She specializes in complex technology transactions, cloud, SaaS and outsourcing transactions, large-scale M&A deals, and capital market offerings. She advises clients on the development and protection of technology assets, technology and data initiatives, and data and privacy issues in product development. She also helps clients in developing their data security and privacy policies, and with negotiating cybersecurity terms in commercial transactions. She counsels her clients on issues related to data rights, SEC cybersecurity disclosure, General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), NYFDS Cybersecurity Regulation, and CAN-SPAM.



Gail Crawford, Global Chair of Latham’s Data & Transactions Practice, said, “In a highly competitive and dynamic marketplace, our clients must develop, protect, share, and exploit their data, technology, and intellectual property. Michelle will offer valuable insights and skill to our clients and add tremendously to our team.”

What

Where

Search Jobs



Ted Freese, Latham’s Office Managing Partner in Silicon Valley, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Michelle to our Bay Area team. She adds depth to our Data & Technology Transactions Practice as our work for clients continues to grow more complex and sophisticated. Michelle stands out for her significant depth of experience in a broad range of IP and technology transactions and data privacy matters.”



Ben Potter, Global Chair of Latham’s Technology Industry Group, said, “Michelle understands the complexity and opportunity inherent in technology deals, which fits well with Latham’s approach of helping clients navigate every eventuality as they move through all stages of growth and across myriad issues and geographies. We have an incredibly deep tech practice and Michelle’s arrival further reinforces our growth strategy in the Bay Area and reinforces our position as having one of the strongest technology teams in the U.S. and globally.”



Commenting on her new appointment, Michelle Ontiveros said, “I was attracted to Latham’s exceptional capability with depth and quality in every major technology hub in the world, and the firm’s culture of teamwork and collaboration. Few firms can match Latham’s broad and substantive technology expertise and client roster, and I look forward to joining this dynamic team where I see great potential for the long-term growth of my practice.”

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe



Michelle completed her JD from Columbia Law School in 2004. She started her career with Vinson & Elkins, LLP, where she worked as an attorney for six years before joining Venable LLP as a counsel in 2011.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More