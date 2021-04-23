Legal News

Greenberg Traurig Expands Corporate Practice in New York
Photo Credits: Jim Cross

Greenberg Traurig Expands Corporate Practice in New York


Greenberg Traurig has announced the addition of Jim Cross to its Corporate Practice in New York as a shareholder. Jim has moved to Greenberg Traurig after a stint of more than 12 years at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP.


Jim focuses his practice on complex mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, restructurings, corporate governance, and minority investments across infrastructure, telecom, technology, energy and natural resources industries. His clients include private equity entities and public and private companies. He completed his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law.

  
Commenting on his latest move, Cross said, “Joining Greenberg Traurig is an exciting opportunity to grow my practice. Greenberg Traurig’s stellar reputation for handling all manner of complex M&A deals is highly appealing and provides an exciting opportunity to grow my practice. I am looking forward to being an active part of the collaborative global platform of legal talent that is a hallmark of Greenberg Traurig.”


Cross brings with him extensive experience in representing clients in high-stakes transactions including the $14.3 billion acquisition of Zayo Group by affiliates of Digital Colony Partners and EQT Infrastructure, $240 million acquisition of NorthState Telecommunications by Segra Communications, and $950 million acquisition of Lumos Networks by EQT Infrastructure.


Peter H. Lieberman, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Corporate Practice said, “Jim’s strong focus on client service and his significant experience advising a long roster of private equity clients in complex transactions are a perfect fit for our private equity and broader corporate practices. His work has covered a broad range of sectors, including significant transactions in the energy sector. Jim joins our New York office, where we continue our strong growth, and we are very pleased to have Jim join our team.”

Ejim Peter Achi and Scott J. Bornstein, co-managing shareholders of the firm’s New York Office, stated in a joint statement, “We have seen very robust activity in our M&A practice over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and we anticipate demand will remain elevated, particularly as the economy fully re-opens and any lingering uncertainty restraining capital deployment recedes. Having talented lawyers like Jim join our team equips us with an even deeper bench, which is valuable to the firm and our clients.”


Jim’s appointment follows the addition of Jaclyn Ruch, who joined Greenberg Traurig’s Corporate Practice as a shareholder in its New York office from Ropes & Gray last month.



