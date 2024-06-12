Law Students

Yale Law Study Highlights Key Factors for Law Firm Selection
Culture as a Primary Factor

A recent study conducted by Yale Law Women+ has revealed that law firm culture is the most significant factor for Yale Law School students when selecting a law firm. An overwhelming 88% of the students surveyed emphasized that culture is either “extremely” or “very” important in their decision-making process for interviews and job offers.

While many large law firms offer the same starting salary of $225,000 for associates, other factors like firm culture and flexibility have become crucial in distinguishing firms in the eyes of top law students. These aspects are essential as firms compete to attract top talent earlier in the recruitment process.

Annual Top Firms Report

The annual Yale Law Women+ 2024 Top Firms Report, released on Monday, assesses major law firms on various criteria including culture, diversity, compensation, and flexibility. This year’s report includes surveys from 125 Yale Law School students and alumni, a notable expansion from previous years which only included alumni.

Desirable Cultural Traits

Students highlighted several key cultural traits they look for in law firms. These include a friendly work environment, open discussions about diversity, and acceptance of natural hairstyles for associates.



Compensation and Advancement Opportunities

Compensation remains a significant consideration, with 56% of students rating it as “extremely” or “very” important. Advancement opportunities are also critical, with 51% marking them as very important when choosing firms for interviews and 56% considering them crucial when deciding between offers.

Top Firms in Key Categories

  • Advancement Opportunities: Jenner & Block was recognized for its outstanding advancement opportunities, attributed to its effective feedback system and promotion of diverse talent.
  • Agency and Flexibility: Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton topped this category for their commitment to helping lawyers balance their professional and personal lives.
  • Compensation: Ropes & Gray was honored for its equitable and competitive lockstep pay model.
  • Culture: Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel stood out for its low attrition rate and fertility-related benefits, leading to top marks in the culture category.
  • Diversity: Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe led in diversity, praised for the diversity within its partner ranks and its systematic tracking of associates’ race and gender to ensure equal opportunities.

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


