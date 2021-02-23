Linklaters Partner & Global US Practice Head to Join Diageo

Photo Credits: Tom Shropshire

Tom Shropshire, presently a Corporate Partner & Global US Practice Head at Linklaters, is set to join Diageo as General Counsel & Company Secretary. Shropshire will succeed Siobhán Moriarty, who will retire from Diageo after 24 years of service as the company’s General Counsel & Company Secretary.



Based in the New York and London offices of the firm, Tom joined Linklaters as an Associate in 1998 and was made a Corporate Partner in 2006. He became Global Head of the U.S. Practice in 2017. He is also the Co-head of Linklaters’ Operational Intelligence Group. His practice focuses on cross-border M&A, disclosure and reporting issues, equity capital market transactions, and corporate advisory matters. He also advises clients on matters related to risk management, regulatory changes, governance/ compliance issues, and corporate sustainability. As a member of the Executive Committee at Linklaters, he is also responsible for the financial and operating performance and the global strategy of the firm. His expertise includes dealing with clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Western Europe, South Africa, and Hong Kong. Tom received his JD and then An MBA degree from New York University.



As the Co-head of Linklaters’ Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic Network, Tom was actively involved with the firm’s diversity initiatives. He co-authored “The Partner Reviews: A Report into the Ethnic Diversity of UK Boards” and was nominated as the “Outstanding Role Model of the Year” at the European Diversity Awards. He is also a member of the Parker Review’s Steering Committee and has also been named as the leading minority ethnic executives in the US and UK by EMpower and the Financial Times. Believed to be a top contender for Linklaters’ next senior partner for replacing Charlie Jacobs, Tom’s move to an in-house role from a leading Magic Circle law firm is a rare one.

Tom shares his passion for advocating for an inclusive work environment with the outgoing Diageo General Counsel, Siobhán Moriarty. She joined the company in 1997 when Guinness and Grand Metropolitan merged to form the world’s 7th largest food and drinks company. In 2018, she assumed the combined role of General Counsel and Company Secretary. She also played an instrumental role in Diageo’s acquisitions in India, Turkey, US, and China. In 2017, she featured in the Financial Times list of top 20 global General Counsel. She also featured in 2017 and 2018 FT and HERoes Champions of Women in Business Lists.

Siobhán Moriarty said, “I have had a wonderful career at Diageo, supported by a great team. I wish Tom every success as he joins the company.”



Commenting on his new role, Tom Shropshire said, “I have long admired Diageo’s fabulous brands and the ambition to be one of the world’s best companies. As well as supporting its continued growth, I am also excited to join a company that has a strong purpose and shares my values, including championing diversity and inclusion across its entire business and beyond, and to help deliver its pioneering societal and environmental commitments globally.”



Congratulating Tom on his new appointment, Ivan Menezes, Diageo’s Chief Executive, said, “I am delighted to welcome Tom to Diageo. His leadership and wealth of experience in corporate advisory, M&A and capital markets, along with his passion and advocacy for sustainability, inclusion and diversity, will make him a great asset for our Executive team and Board. I would also like to pay tribute to Siobhán’s outstanding contribution to Diageo ever since the creation of the company in 1997. She has expertly led our legal function, supporting the transformation of the company with her strong sense of purpose and professionalism.

