Littler Mendelson Expands European Footprint, Opens Office in Dublin

United States based law firm Littler Mendelson PC, the world’s largest employment and labor practice, continues to expand its European footprint by opening an office in the Irish capital city of Dublin. In 2020, the firm opened offices in Poland, Spain and Austria. It also opened an office Brazil through a correspondent counsel relationship. The firm already has an established and thriving employment practice in the United Kingdom.

The new office in Ireland will be headed by Niall Pelly, an Irish lawyer who specializes in Irish employment law. Pelly joins Littler from Matheson, a leading Dublin based Irish law firm specializing in serving the Irish legal needs of international companies. Pelly served as a partner in the Employment, Pensions and Benefits Group at Matheson. Prior to that, he also worked with Herbert Smith Freehills and McDermott Will & Emery in their London offices.

Niall advises large Irish and multinational companies on all employment law and workplace matters. He specializes in complex, high-value litigation including whistle-blowing claims and High Court employment injunctions. His industry specialization includes technology, financial services and pharmaceuticals.

Pelly is admitted to the New York Bar Association (non-practicing), the Law Society of England and Wales (non-practicing), and the Law Society of Ireland. He is a law graduate from Dublin’s Trinity College and also holds a Diploma in Employment Law from University College Dublin. He is an active member of the Employment Lawyers Association, the International Bar Association, and the European Employment Lawyers Association.

Erin Webber, who is set to become Littler’s next managing director from January 15, 2021, said, “Ireland has become an increasingly key player in the European and global economies, which is why Niall’s understanding of the country and his impressive reputation in the market make him a strong addition that fits well into our global expansion strategy.”

Jon Gilligan, founder and managing director at GQ|Littler congratulated Pelly and said, “We are excited to welcome Niall to the firm and about the connections and experience he has amassed working out of Dublin and London for nearly two decades. His addition will further enhance what we can offer to clients in Ireland, the UK and globally. Opening a new office in Dublin will also bolster Littler’s market-leading ability to provide international businesses with customized counsel on the most complex labour and employment matters, complemented by innovative tools and technology resources.”

Continuing its trend of global expansion and market reach, Little now has more than 1,600 attorneys across 25 countries. The firm already has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and other major European countries. It also operates in Canada and Singapore.

Owing to Brexit, a string of US and UK law firms have opened offices in Dublin to capitalize on the expected increase in work in Ireland’s legal market. International law firm Pinset Masons was among the first to open its office in Dublin in 2017. DC-headquartered Covington & Burling became the second law firm to enter the Irish market and Tully Rinckey followed suit. Recently, world’s largest law firm Dentons announced its plans to enter the Irish capital by opening an office.

In November 2020, the Law Society of Ireland announced that physical presence in Ireland was mandatory for dual-qualified lawyers to practice in Ireland. The move was targeted at England and Wales qualified solicitors who were on the Irish Roll of Solicitors or hoped to have their names in it so that they could continue to advise clients on EU law. The rule forbids these lawyers from practicing Irish and by extension, EU law. In November 2017, the Irish Development Agency had launched a campaign to convince global law firms and leading UK law firms to open up offices in Dublin post Brexit.

