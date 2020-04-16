In a time of economic upheaval, with the legal world battling the effects of COVID-19, law students and attorneys have objective reasons to be worried about how the outbreak will shape their legal education and future career prospects.

Now more than ever, law students, legal employers, and attorneys should gravitate towards the right resources and tools to move their legal career forward. The generation of lawyers that weathers this storm will have monumental work ahead to safeguard and strengthen the rule of law.

An outplacement company is a valuable resource for both attorneys and law students who are in the process of rethinking their legal career and are trying to orient or re-orient themselves in the legal job market. In the legal sector, outplacement is designed not only to assist attorneys and law students in their journey to the next job but also to help them benefit from the whole process.

Led by Harrison Barnes, the most successful and well-known legal placement professional in the United States, OAR provides lawyers and law students with top-end job search counseling as well as up-to-date outplacement training processes to ensure they will be placed in their perfect jobs in the shortest time possible. Barnes has impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of attorneys at every stage of their legal career. He provides not just career advice, but life advice that helps attorneys and others make the best decisions possible with their legal careers. Harrisonâ€™s legal career companies have employed thousands of people and grossed hundreds of millions of dollars.

OAR offers a variety of solutions and resources for attorneys and law students who are looking for a legal job at a law firm, in-house counsel jobs at a company, legal jobs in government, and public interest legal jobs.

Career Transformation System, a 6-week course, is a program that provides law students and attorneys with clarity on the direction of their career and helps them achieve complete career fulfillment and create ideal work-life.

The job search mastermind program answers all of your legal career questions live and presents the fastest ways to find positions in various markets and practice settings (in-house, law firms, government, and more.) You will also learn how to do well in any legal environment.

Benefits of Outplacement Attorney Resources

Stay ahead of the latest market trends

Outplacement support can benefit lawyers and law students in many ways, but the main gist of the service is that it makes sure you are ahead of the latest market trends. It provides the necessary direction to make sure you are up to date on the latest updates and trends in the industry so that you wonâ€™t be unfairly disadvantaged in your job search.

Speed up the job search process

Statically, lawyers and law students who use outplacement services resettle 50% faster than those who do not. Outplacement support is most effective when it provides job-seekers with as much information as possible â€“ it should communicate all the necessary information on logistics, training, future opportunities, financial guidance and anything else that may be on a job-seekers agenda.

Outplacement support speeds up the process by taking some of the redundancy stress off of the lawyersâ€™ shoulders, therefore empowers them to work towards the next steps, rather than leaving them feeling demotivated.

Personalized career planning

That includes both market assessment and self-assessment in order to help you identify career options that are realistic yet satisfying. OAR recognizes the unique needs of each client and takes different approaches requirements depending on where you are in your career.

Legal job search guidance

This should include assistance in cover letter preparation and resume, as well as coaching in interviewing and salary negotiation.

Advice for in-house lawyers

should prepare various versions of their resumes to use for different types of jobs. For example, resumes may be industry-specific or emphasize substantive legal skills. Insights into the hidden job market. This is what yields the vast majority of jobs for experienced lawyers. For instance, many CEOs of smaller companies lack in-house counsel and may be very receptive to the idea of hiring a de facto inside or outside general counsel – either on a full-time or part-time basis. Sell yourself: Show them how you can save their company legal fees. The right counselor can help you to prepare and present an effective proposal.

Market analysis

A good career coach focuses on market analysis to ensure that the jobs you pursue are actually attainable for someone with your skills and salary requirements.

Additional support

Outplacement services not only offer practical guidance and advice for employment prospects but also offer emotional and psychological support.

By having an experienced leader to talk to, law students and attornies can openly discuss their concerns and worries. en-minded communication is a great anxiety and stress buster too.

