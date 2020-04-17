LawCrossing Concierge – Your Personal Assistant for Legal Job Searches

Let’s face it, browsing and applying for legal jobs can be a time consuming and daunting task for many talented legal professionals. Job sites can be slow, glitchy, and require you to fill out unnecessary forms. It’s often difficult to keep track of where you have submitted your resume and it’s not easy sorting through hundreds of job postings in every market.

This presents a common dilemma for busy legal professionals: How do you find the time? Wouldn’t it be ideal if you had a trained professional who could take care of this tiresome process for you?

As luck would have it, such a service exists. At LawCrossing Concierge, highly trained legal career counselors work for you to find the job of your dreams.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Whether you’re a time-strapped attorney or a busy law student, LawCrossing concierge is a perfect option for those who lack time to complete seemingly endless online applications. As they say, time is money, which is especially true when you’re billing clients by the hour.

Created by well-known legal recruiter Harrison Barnes, LawCrossing Concierge is a valuable service designed especially for the legal job seeker who needs an extra set of hands to find and apply for every job opening that matches their qualifications and career goals.

“This is an extremely valuable service to have in the seemingly stagnant legal job market. Though I have noticed that there are plenty of jobs available for qualified job seekers, only if you know how to find them,” states Barnes.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

LawCrossing Concierge is like having a dedicated personal job search assistant who searches for and applies to the jobs you want every day. LawCrossing concierge will find available jobs in your practice area that meet your criteria. After you approve the openings you are interested in, the service completed the entire application process on your behalf.

After C. Moore had spent months applying to jobs every day after long work shifts, he stumbled upon LawCrossing concierge which ultimately helped him land his dream job in less than three weeks.

“Within an hour of signing up, I was already in communication with my concierge. She helped me edit my resume, and after many questions regarding what I was looking for, she immediately got started. She sent out resumes, cover letters, and anything else the company needed,” Moore writes.

“More than once, she took the time to fill out tedious forms that came along with the application process. She did this every day. These were all things that ate up my valuable evening time that I needed to spend with my family. After only a week, I began to receive calls for interviews. By week three, I had landed a job at a firm that I had previously written off as an impossibility. I am already telling my fellow alumni about this program,” he adds.

LawCrossing Concierge users have better access to hidden jobs in the legal market, which helps them stay ahead of the competition.

“I started looking for a new job about four months ago. I applied to every position that I could find and wasn’t getting a response. I saw an ad for LawCrossing Concierge and decided to give it a try. It was so much easier than I expected. They found jobs that I didn’t know existed and shortly after got a few interviews. I got offered two different positions and had my choice between the two. I’m so thankful for the hard work that LawCrossing and my research assistant did for me. I couldn’t be happier at my new firm,” Steven Michaelson from Dallas, Texas writes of his success story.

What makes LawCrossing Concierge unique is that it seeks out job openings in the legal industry that may not be advertised on mainstream job sites. Thousands of legal job openings are only published on small websites, like law firm sites and local government sites, and LawCrossing Concierge finds all these jobs and more. In many cases, you may be the only applicant, which greatly increases your likelihood of getting hired.

Julie Westbrock’s busy schedule did not allow her any time to search for a new position.

“I am so happy that I decided to use the concierge to assist with my job search. I gave my research assistant the parameters of my ideal job. She searched for jobs for me, sent me postings, and then applied to the positions I approved. It only took me a few minutes a day! Once the interviews started, I was able to choose the right position for me. I highly recommend the LawCrossing Concierge service,” writes Julie.

LawCrossing Concierge will not just save you time, energy, and money, but will also provide a vast array of job opportunities that you wouldn’t be able to find on your own.

“I spent two years trying to find a new position on my own without success, and LawCrossing was able to find me a position that is a perfect fit for my needs less than three weeks after joining its service. For the working professional with responsibilities outside of the workplace, this service is a valuable resource that should not be ignored,” writes Matthew J.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More