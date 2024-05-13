Law Students

Exploring Bar Exam Alternatives: ABA Legal Ed Council Considers Policy Statement
The ABA Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar is set to discuss a draft policy statement urging jurisdictions to explore various pathways to attorney licensure. This discussion comes as several states have already begun to adopt alternative licensing methods.

Shifting Landscape Due to COVID-19

The traditional bar exam faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting jurisdictions to reconsider their approaches to attorney licensing. Many states initially offered emergency diploma privileges and later transitioned to remote bar exams.

  
Emerging Trends in Attorney Licensing

Some states, such as Oregon and Washington, have embraced apprenticeship programs as a pathway to licensure, while others like California and Minnesota are considering similar proposals. Wisconsin and New Hampshire offer diploma privileges and alternative methods to pass the bar, respectively.

Role of ABA and State Jurisdictions

While the ABA oversees the accreditation of law schools, the licensing of lawyers remains within the purview of individual jurisdictions, typically through state courts or other governing bodies.

Conclusion

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, discussions around alternative pathways to attorney licensure are gaining traction, with the ABA Council playing a pivotal role in shaping future policies.

