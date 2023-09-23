U.S. Supreme Court Extends Block on Biden’s Social Media Misinformation Order

In a recent development, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito has decided to extend a temporary block on an order to restrict the Biden administration’s ability to encourage social media companies to remove content it deems as misinformation related to COVID-19 and other public concerns. This decision grants the court additional time to review the administration’s request to halt an injunction issued by a lower court. The lower court had concluded that federal officials might have infringed upon the First Amendment’s free speech protections by pressuring social media platforms to censor specific posts.

Extension Until September 27, 2023

What

Where

Search Jobs

Justice Alito’s order effectively puts a pause on the ongoing dispute until September 27, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EDT. It’s worth noting that Alito had previously halted the lower court’s ruling until September 22. The court specifically designated Justice Alito to handle matters emerging from a coalition of states, including Louisiana, where the lawsuit originated.

Legal Battle Against Federal Officials and Social Media Giants

The legal battle revolves around a lawsuit brought forward by Republican attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana, along with a group of social media users. They alleged that federal officials unlawfully collaborated to suppress constitutionally protected conservative-leaning speech on major social media platforms. Meta’s Facebook, Alphabet’s YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter) are notable among these platforms. Many contentious posts contained opinions that federal officials deemed to be spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donâ€™t waste time scrolling through job postings. BCG Attorney Search has the best legal jobs in your area.

Biden Administration’s Defense

In response, the Biden administration argued that their actions were not illegal. They asserted that they were merely trying to address the hazards of online misinformation by notifying social media companies about content violating their policies. The crux of the matter lay in whether these notifications constituted coercion or an undue influence by government officials.

Lower Court’s Decision and Appellate Response

In July, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, based in Louisiana, ruled that government officials had exerted coercive pressure on social media companies to suppress posts expressing views against COVID-19 vaccines, pandemic-related lockdowns, or questioning the results of the 2020 election. This election, of course, saw President Biden, a Democrat, defeat Donald Trump, a Republican.

Subsequently, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans vacated a significant portion of Judge Doughty’s injunction restricting the administration’s social media communications. However, they maintained a provision regarding coercion but narrowed its scope. This narrowed injunction applied to the White House, the surgeon general, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI. It stipulated that they could not “coerce or significantly encourage” social media companies to remove content.

Simplify your legal research. Subscribe to JDJournal and stay informed with just a click.

Administration’s Concerns and Supreme Court Review

The Biden administration is concerned that even the remaining injunction goes too far. They argue it could interfere with how the White House, FBI, and health officials address public concerns and security matters. The ongoing legal battle continues to shape the boundaries of free speech in the digital age and the role of government in regulating online content. The Supreme Court’s decision, expected by Wednesday, will be closely watched for its potential impact on these issues.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More