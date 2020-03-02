Bad Lawyers

Judge Retires After Being Accused of Appointing His Son to More Than 200 Indigent Cases
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Summary: An Alabama judge has retired following the filing of a judicial misconduct complaint.

A long-time Cullman County judge abruptly announced his retirement after being accused of ethics violations.

The Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission filed a complaint on Feb. 7 against District Judge Kim Chaney of appointing his son to handle hundreds of cases from August 2015 to July 2017.

  
What
Where


On Monday, the commission and Kim Chaney announced an agreement in which the Alabama Court of the Judiciary would find the ex-judge guilty of the allegations in the complaint and order him to pay $3,700 for the costs in prosecuting him.

Chaney, who served as a Cullman County Circuit Court judge from 1993 until his Feb. 15 retirement, appointed his son attorney Alex Chaney to more than 200 indigent cases.

Reportedly, Chaney Jr. took home around $105,000 from the appointments “exclusive of any monies paid according to an indigent-defense contract,” the commission’s complaint said.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Roger Appell, the WBRC legal expert, says when it comes to the state’s ethics law, the judge and his son could run into legal problems of their own after dealing with the JIC.

The bigger problem both of them are facing is the potential of being arrested and indicted for the ethics violation. I look at the district attorney’s office and I say how did they let it happen for so long? They were there. They saw what was happening. Lots of people just had a blind eye to this,” Appell said.



The Court of the Judiciary is authorized to suspend a judge without pay, censure a judge for violations of their duties and even remove a judge from office. If the court finds the judge, mentally or physically incapable of performing the duties of the office, it may suspend the judge with or without pay or retire the judge.

The former judge and the commission announced an agreement on Monday, in which the Alabama Court of the Judiciary would find the ex-judge guilty of the allegations in the complaint and order him to pay $3,700 for the costs in prosecuting him.

The deal was accepted by The Court of the Judiciary.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

Interesting Legal Sites You May Like


BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Junior Land Use Attorney with experience

USA-CA-Westlake Village

Los Angeles office is seeking a junior land use associate with 1-6 years of experience. Candidate mu...

Apply Now

Privacy and Data Security Attorney

USA-WA-Seattle

Seattle office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Privacy and Data Security Attorney...

Apply Now

Litigation Associate Attorney

USA-CO-Denver

Denver office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks Litigation Associate Attorney with ...

Apply Now

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Employment Litigation Secretary

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cook Brown, LLP, a Sacramento boutique management-side labor & employment firm is seeking a litigati...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-FL-Hallandale Beach

Type of Position: Full Time Education Requirement: Doctor of Jurisprudence degree (J.D.) Descr...

Apply now

Nursing Home Community Ombudsman Paralegal

USA-IL-Chicago

Position: Ombudsman Paralegal for Suburban Cook County and/or Lake County   Responsibilit...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-NY-New York City

Attorney admitted in NY and NJ for Insurance Defense firm, (NY only acceptable). The ideal candidate...

Apply now

Most Popular

How to Bridge the Gap from Law School to Law Firm
44
Law Students

How to Bridge the Gap from Law School to Law Firm
How Should You Negotiate a Law School Scholarship?
21
Law Students

How Should You Negotiate a Law School Scholarship?
Woody Allen’s Publisher Cancels His Memoir After Outrage and Staff Walkouts
7
Celebrity News

Woody Allen’s Publisher Cancels His Memoir After Outrage and Staff Walkouts
Amazon Employees Are Demanding Paid Sick Leave After Catching the Company Breaking the Law
16
Legal News

Amazon Employees Are Demanding Paid Sick Leave After Catching the Company Breaking the Law
Julian Assange Extradition Case Intensifies as Supporters Get Together
17
Celebrity News

Julian Assange Extradition Case Intensifies as Supporters Get Together
The Patterson Law Firm Wins The Largest Legal Malpractice Judgment in Ohio
38
Legal News

The Patterson Law Firm Wins The Largest Legal Malpractice Judgment in Ohio
Coke and Pepsi Are Getting Sued for Lying About Recycling
73
Weird News

Coke and Pepsi Are Getting Sued for Lying About Recycling
Biden Wins 9 States, Sanders Takes California
6
Breaking News

Biden Wins 9 States, Sanders Takes California
Michael Bloomberg Exits Democratic Race, Endorses Joe Biden
8
Breaking News

Michael Bloomberg Exits Democratic Race, Endorses Joe Biden
Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Asylum Policy Was Blocked by a Federal Court
10
Legal News

Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Asylum Policy Was Blocked by a Federal Court

Legal Career Resources

February 26, 2020 Showing Up: The Difference Between Those Who Get Hired and Advance in Law Firms and Those Who Do Not

Summary: Showing up, both physically and mentally, is the key to success for getting hired and advancing in Law Firms. Long hours, unpleasant encounters and the constant pressure of getting ahead-the practice of law can be grueling. Also, let’s not […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2020 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top