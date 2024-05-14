Unlocking Minds: Father and Son Graduate from Law School Together

David Lawson, aged 75, and his son Shannon, aged 49, have defied the norm of retirement boredom by graduating from Texas A&M University School of Law with cybersecurity degrees.

A Unique Journey

Their journey to law school began with a dream shared by both father and son. Upon spotting an ad for the masterâ€™s program in cybersecurity law and policy, Shannon Lawson wasted no time in sharing the opportunity with his father.

Balancing Work and Education

Despite the demands of full-time work, Shannon, serving as the chief information security officer for the city of Phoenix, and David, a retiree with 45 years of experience in information technology, embarked on their educational journey together. Shannon juggled work commitments while attending classes, a feat made possible through online learning.

A Special Bond

While Shannon often found himself trailing behind his father in completing assignments, the experience of attending classes together was described as “extra special.” Sharing this academic pursuit strengthened their bond as father and son.

Activating the Mind

Reflecting on his experience, David Lawson emphasized the mental stimulation and growth that law school provided. He highlighted the importance of continuous intellectual engagement, stating, “If you want to activate your brain, try going to law school.”

In a world where retirement often signifies a period of relaxation, the Lawsons have demonstrated that it’s never too late to embark on a new adventure and unlock the potential of the mind.



