Law Life

Unlocking Minds: Father and Son Graduate from Law School Together
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

David Lawson, aged 75, and his son Shannon, aged 49, have defied the norm of retirement boredom by graduating from Texas A&M University School of Law with cybersecurity degrees.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

A Unique Journey

Their journey to law school began with a dream shared by both father and son. Upon spotting an ad for the masterâ€™s program in cybersecurity law and policy, Shannon Lawson wasted no time in sharing the opportunity with his father.

  
What
Where


Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Balancing Work and Education

Despite the demands of full-time work, Shannon, serving as the chief information security officer for the city of Phoenix, and David, a retiree with 45 years of experience in information technology, embarked on their educational journey together. Shannon juggled work commitments while attending classes, a feat made possible through online learning.

Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




A Special Bond

While Shannon often found himself trailing behind his father in completing assignments, the experience of attending classes together was described as “extra special.” Sharing this academic pursuit strengthened their bond as father and son.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.



Activating the Mind

Reflecting on his experience, David Lawson emphasized the mental stimulation and growth that law school provided. He highlighted the importance of continuous intellectual engagement, stating, “If you want to activate your brain, try going to law school.”

In a world where retirement often signifies a period of relaxation, the Lawsons have demonstrated that it’s never too late to embark on a new adventure and unlock the potential of the mind.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Breaking News

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Law Students

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Legal News

Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Law Students

Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Breaking News

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top