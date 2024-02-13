Law Students

Massachusetts Judge Dismisses Lawsuits Against Harvard Over Mishandled Donated Bodies
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A recent decision by Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston has stirred controversy as he dismissed 12 lawsuits against Harvard University. These lawsuits were filed by families alleging mishandling of the bodies of their loved ones, which were donated to Harvard’s medical school and subsequently sold on the black market by the former manager of its morgue, Cedric Lodge.

Legal Ruling

Judge Salinger ruled that the lawsuits failed to sufficiently allege that Harvard Medical School (HMS) acted in bad faith or was legally responsible for Lodge’s alleged misconduct. Despite the families’ claims of negligence on Harvard’s part, the judge found Harvard protected by broad immunity from liability as long as it made a good faith effort to comply with the state’s Uniform Anatomical Gift Act governing body donation for research and education.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Dismissal of Claims

The dismissal extended not only to Harvard but also to two employees involved in the anatomical gift program, Mark Cicchetti and Tracey Fay. This decision disappointed the families’ legal representatives, with Kathryn Barnett of Morgan & Morgan expressing intentions to appeal. Barnett emphasized the families’ desire for their grievances to be heard in court, reflecting the emotional toll of the situation.

Criminal Allegations

The lawsuits stemmed from federal charges brought against Lodge and five others for trafficking in human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. Lodge, who managed the morgue from 2018 to 2022, was accused of allowing potential buyers access to cadavers in the morgue for the selection and purchase of body parts. These parts were then resold, with Lodge and his wife allegedly involved in transporting and selling stolen remains from their New Hampshire home.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Future Proceedings

Despite pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods, Lodge and his co-defendants are scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 5th. The legal battle surrounding the mishandling of donated bodies underscores the complexities and ethical considerations surrounding medical research and the treatment of human remains.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Lawyers

Former Biglaw Tax Partner Sentenced for Tax Scheme
Law Enforcement Perspectives on U.S. Senate Border Security Bill
Legal News

Law Enforcement Perspectives on U.S. Senate Border Security Bill
American Bar Association Mandates Academic Freedom Policies for Law Schools
Law Students

American Bar Association Mandates Academic Freedom Policies for Law Schools
Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
Legal News

Novartis Announces Acquisition of MorphoSys for $2.9 Billion
Reactions to Trans ‘Outing’ Policy Proposed by Rocklin School Board
Law Students

Reactions to Trans ‘Outing’ Policy Proposed by Rocklin School Board
Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm
Legal News

Lead Defense Lawyer in Landmark Mass Tort Case Transitions to New Firm
Legal Services Sector Sees Job Losses in January
Legal Jobs

Legal Services Sector Sees Job Losses in January
Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
Law Students

Education Department’s Efforts to Aid College Financial Aid System Facing Delays
The Evolving Landscape of Tech Layoffs: A Shift in Silicon Valley’s Culture
Breaking News

The Evolving Landscape of Tech Layoffs: A Shift in Silicon Valley’s Culture
Growing Legal Challenges Threaten Kroger-Albertsons Merger
Legal News

Growing Legal Challenges Threaten Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top