Massachusetts Judge Dismisses Lawsuits Against Harvard Over Mishandled Donated Bodies

A recent decision by Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston has stirred controversy as he dismissed 12 lawsuits against Harvard University. These lawsuits were filed by families alleging mishandling of the bodies of their loved ones, which were donated to Harvard’s medical school and subsequently sold on the black market by the former manager of its morgue, Cedric Lodge.

Legal Ruling

Judge Salinger ruled that the lawsuits failed to sufficiently allege that Harvard Medical School (HMS) acted in bad faith or was legally responsible for Lodge’s alleged misconduct. Despite the families’ claims of negligence on Harvard’s part, the judge found Harvard protected by broad immunity from liability as long as it made a good faith effort to comply with the state’s Uniform Anatomical Gift Act governing body donation for research and education.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Dismissal of Claims

The dismissal extended not only to Harvard but also to two employees involved in the anatomical gift program, Mark Cicchetti and Tracey Fay. This decision disappointed the families’ legal representatives, with Kathryn Barnett of Morgan & Morgan expressing intentions to appeal. Barnett emphasized the families’ desire for their grievances to be heard in court, reflecting the emotional toll of the situation.

Criminal Allegations

The lawsuits stemmed from federal charges brought against Lodge and five others for trafficking in human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School and an Arkansas mortuary. Lodge, who managed the morgue from 2018 to 2022, was accused of allowing potential buyers access to cadavers in the morgue for the selection and purchase of body parts. These parts were then resold, with Lodge and his wife allegedly involved in transporting and selling stolen remains from their New Hampshire home.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Future Proceedings

Despite pleading not guilty to charges of conspiracy and interstate transport of stolen goods, Lodge and his co-defendants are scheduled to stand trial in federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on August 5th. The legal battle surrounding the mishandling of donated bodies underscores the complexities and ethical considerations surrounding medical research and the treatment of human remains.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More