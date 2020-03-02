Kirk Douglas Dies Leaving $50 Million to Charity

Kirk Douglas is a man who needs no introduction. The American actor is best known for movies like Champion, Detective Story, and Lust for Life appeared in over 90 movies over a career that spanned over six decades.

He passed away on February 5, 2020, at the age of 103 and is now back in the news due to new reports that suggest that he’s giving away $50 million of his $61 million to the Douglas Foundation, a charitable trust he started in his lifetime.

Who Was Kirk Douglas?

Douglas debuted in 1946 with a leading role opposite Barbara Stanwyck in The Strange Love of Martha Ivers. He soon became a major box office draw and went on to give some highly successful and critically acclaimed movies like Town Without Pity and Spartacus, which remains one of his most popular flicks to date.

He has won several awards in his illustrious career and is considered one of the most accomplished actors of his time. He continued to play major roles until the late ’90s when he suffered a severe stroke that impaired his ability to communicate.

Not the one to give up, he underwent voice therapy and made a comeback in 1999 with Diamonds. However, today he is known for more than just his shining career.

He supported many charities in his lifetime and was popular for his philanthropic work. This is why the decision to donate a large portion of his fortune doesn’t come as a surprise to many.

What Does The Foundation Do?

The Douglas Foundation benefits a number of organizations including The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center, a St. Lawrence University scholarship for students in need, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre, and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Douglas and his wife founded the organization in 1964. It has helped thousands since then and continues to support various causes all over the country.

“The Douglas Foundation’s principal goal is to help those who cannot otherwise help themselves. Its primary focus is improving education and health, fostering the well-being, and most importantly developing new opportunities for the children who hold our future in their hands,” says the official site.

“Recognizing the crisis in health care today, the Douglas Foundation also lends its support to medical research, equipment, and programs within the health system that strive to enhance the quality of care in local communities,” it adds.

The organization will decide how to use the amount. There’s no information on how it will get delivered to the trust and if there are any terms and conditions covering the use of the money.

What About the Remaining $11 Million?

The report does not give details on the remaining amount.

Douglas is survived by Anne, his second wife and co-founder of the charity organization, and three sons named Michael, Peter, and Joel.

His children have been supportive of his cause. Michael, who announced the passing of his father via social media, spoke positively about his dad’s philanthropy and appreciated what he has done for those around him.

He said:

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in setting a standard for all of us to aspire to. Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public.”

The family is yet to give details on the remaining amount. Some experts are of the idea that his children will continue his legacy and donate the amount to those in need.

Considering his son Michael and other family members are quite successful, they don’t really need the sum.

How Did He Earn His Fortune?

Douglas earned most of his money by working in movies and other entertainment avenues. He started some other businesses as well but few are said to be as successful as his acting career.

Douglas was one of the few surviving stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age. He had 92 acting credits – including 75 feature films – under his belt.

His death resulted in a flood of tributes from some known names including Catherine Zeta-Jones, his daughter-in-law. The actress who married Michael in 2000 posted a black-and-white picture of the legendary star on social media with a caption that read:

“I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…”



