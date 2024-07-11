K&L Gates LLP to Lease Space in Dallas’ Harwood District

New Office Location for K&L Gates LLP

Prominent law firm K&L Gates LLP is set to lease space in the Harwood District of Dallas, situated between Uptown and Victory Park. The firm, which has long been located in the Comerica Bank Tower, will now occupy 22,908 square feet at Harwood No. 4.

The Harwood No. 4 Building

The Harwood No. 4 building, designed by DMJM along with architects Richard Keating and Lauren Rottett, stands as a 20-story office tower with over 220,000 square feet of space. The tower is located at 2828 N. Harwood St., adding to the architectural landscape of the area.

Ownership and Management Changes

In recent developments, Slate Asset Management, an affiliate of the alternative investment platform, took full ownership of the Comerica Bank Tower in May. Previously, Slate served as the lender on the property. Now, Dallas-based Stream Realty Partners has been engaged to reposition the 1.5 million-square-foot tower along Main Street into a “mixed-use destination.”

Growth and Competition Among Law Firms

K&L Gates, which merged with Dallas-based Hughes & Luce in 2008, is part of a trend among law firms seeking space in the Harwood District to attract talent and clients. For instance, Jones Day recently announced it would lease 73,000 square feet at the upcoming Harwood No. 15. This firm has been in the neighborhood since 1995.

Other Law Firms in the Harwood District

Several other law firms have also established a presence in the Harwood District. Haynes and Boone, LLP moved from Victory Park to Harwood No. 14, developed by Harwood International. Additionally, O’Melveny & Myers LLP, Reed Smith, Fox Rothschild LLP, and BakerHostetler have secured significant office spaces in the area. Long-term tenants in the district include Winstead, McDermott Will & Emery, and Polsinelli.

National Firms and Other Developments

Nationally recognized law firms tend to maintain their offices in Uptown and downtown Dallas. Dallas-based Munck Wilson Mandala, previously located in North Dallas off Coit Road, plans to relocate to 2000 McKinney Avenue, now known as Texas Capital Center.

Notable Relocations

Kirkland & Ellis, the world’s highest-grossing law firm with over $7 billion in revenue in 2023, is a notable outlier. The firm moved to the Knox District following the completion of the 100%-leased Weirâ€™s Plaza two years ago.

Future Office Developments

New office developments are underway to compete with the established presence of firms like Kirkland & Ellis on Travis Street. The Knox, a three-tower project by Trammell Crow Co., MSD Partners, The Retail Connection, and Highland Park Village Associates, will feature a 150,000-square-foot office building. ISN Software Corp. will occupy the top four floors of this building, adding to the office stock. Additionally, the Knox Promenade project by Hines and Stockdale Investment Group will offer office space, multifamily and senior living components, retail, and restaurants.

