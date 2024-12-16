Jones Day Secures Record Hiring of Supreme Court Clerks for 2024

Jones Day, a prominent international law firm, has made headlines by recruiting 10 former U.S. Supreme Court clerks from the October 2023 term. This impressive hiring spree underscores the firm’s strategy of building a powerhouse team with unparalleled legal expertise.

A Proven Track Record of Supreme Court Recruitment

The latest additions bring Jones Day’s total number of Supreme Court clerk hires to 96 since the October 2011 term, according to the firm’s Dec. 10 press release. These clerks, known for their exceptional legal acumen, often emerge as some of the most sought-after talent in the legal profession.

Noel Francisco, the firm’s Washington, D.C., partner and a former U.S. solicitor general, highlighted the significance of this achievement. “Our new associates strengthen an already-deep bench of talent,” he said, pointing to Jones Day’s reputation as a leader in recruiting elite legal minds.

Conservative Justices’ Clerks Dominate the List

Jones Day’s latest hires include clerks who worked for each of the conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court. Justice Brett Kavanaugh employed three of the new associates, while Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Justice Samuel Alito each employed two. The hiring reflects a longstanding pattern of elite law firms capitalizing on the expertise of clerks who gain first-hand insights into the court’s inner workings.

Why Supreme Court Clerks Are in High Demand

Only about 36 clerks serve the Supreme Court each term, making them an exclusive group with unparalleled knowledge of the judicial process. Law firms value their insider experience, particularly for appellate and Supreme Court litigation. The Washington Post previously described the intense competition among firms to recruit these individuals, noting that Jones Day is “the leader in the race to recruit and hire as many clerks as possible.”

Signing Bonuses Reach Historic Highs

Supreme Court clerks command extraordinary signing bonuses, reflecting their market value. A spokesperson for Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher revealed earlier this year that such bonuses have reached a record $500,000. While Jones Day has not disclosed its signing bonuses, industry experts believe the firm offers similarly competitive compensation to attract top-tier talent.

A Pattern of Success

This marks the third consecutive year of significant Supreme Court clerk hires for Jones Day. The firm hired eight clerks in 2022 and seven in 2021, according to the National Law Journal. These consistent recruitment efforts position Jones Day as a dominant force in appellate and Supreme Court litigation.

A Strategy for Excellence

Jones Day’s aggressive approach to hiring Supreme Court clerks aligns with its broader mission to maintain leadership in high-stakes legal advocacy. The firm’s deep bench of talent is not only a testament to its appeal but also a strategic move to ensure it remains at the forefront of legal innovation and expertise.

Conclusion

Jones Day’s latest hiring spree is a reminder of the enduring influence of Supreme Court clerks in shaping the legal landscape. As these talented lawyers transition to private practice, their unique insights and experience promise to bolster the firm’s capabilities in addressing the most complex legal challenges.

