Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Summary

Despite the contentious political environment, companies continue to support their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, with many planning to increase their investment in these initiatives over the next two years, according to a survey by Bridge Partners. The survey indicates a long-term commitment to DEI, though current political uncertainties may cause companies to be less vocal about their efforts. The survey results, released amidst heightened scrutiny from conservative critics, show a slight increase in the percentage of companies reducing DEI efforts compared to last year. The corporate DEI movement, which gained momentum after the murder of George Floyd, has stabilized, with companies maintaining and planning to grow their programs.

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty

New data reveals that despite the divisive political landscape, companies are not abandoning their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. According to a global executive search firm Bridge Partners survey, most companies intend to increase their investment in DEI initiatives over the next two years. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming presidential election, executives may pursue these investments more discreetly, stated Tory Clarke, co-founder and partner of Bridge Partners.

Survey Insights: Resilience in the Face of Political Tension

Bridge Partners conducted the survey in April 2024, polling 400 executives and HR heads from companies with at least $25 million in revenue or more than 250 employees. The results showed that only 4% of respondents plan to cut back on DEI initiatives, a slight increase from the 2% reported in the previous year’s survey. Despite the political scrutiny from conservative commentators and activists, companies demonstrate a long-term commitment to DEI.

  
What
Where


Balancing Rhetoric and Commitment

Clarke noted that while companies might tone down their public rhetoric on diversity, their two-year investment plans reflect a sustained dedication to DEI. “The two-year run has given leaders an opportunity to think, ‘This is a cycle. It will probably get better; and when it does, I haven’t given up on this,’” Clarke explained. This indicates a belief that DEI efforts will endure beyond the current political climate, even if they are temporarily subdued.

The Evolution of Corporate DEI Programs

The corporate DEI movement gained significant momentum following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd. Companies without DEI programs quickly established them in response to the social justice movement. Bridge Partners Chief Business Officer Arthur Woods described a “correction” in the corporate DEI landscape, noting that initial enthusiasm has settled into a more stable, long-term commitment.

Sustained Growth and Importance of DEI Programs

The survey revealed that nearly three-quarters of respondents plan to “further build and enhance” their DEI programs, with almost 95% recognizing the importance of DEI in recruitment, hiring, and retention. Despite this, less than half of the respondents believe their executive team fully reflects the diversity of their employees and customers.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Building a Diverse Leadership Pipeline

To address this disparity, Clarke emphasized the need for a consistent, long-term approach to developing diverse leaders. “You can make spikes in the short term, but the longer-term piece has to be consistent,” she said. Without sustained effort, progress can easily be reversed, highlighting the necessity for ongoing commitment to DEI initiatives.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Breaking News

Columbia University Implements Safety Measures Amid Protests to Settle Lawsuit
Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Law Students

Georgetown Law Embraces STEM Majors
Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Legal News

Continued Investment in DEI Amid Political Uncertainty
Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Legal News

Walmart 401(k) Data Breach Exposes Regulatory Gaps
Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Legal News

Marc Krickbaum Rejoins Winston & Strawn After Special Counsel Role
Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
Lawyers

Paul Hastings Expands with Major Team Acquisition from King & Spalding
WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Legal News

WeWork’s Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Approved
Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Legal News

Lawsuit Filed Over Alleged Discrimination
Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Law Students

Illinois to Adopt NextGen Bar Exam in 2028
Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review
Breaking News

Federal Judge Dismisses Discrimination Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Legal Career Resources

May 3, 2024 Law Firm Hiring and Expansion

Expansion of von Briesen & Roper, s.c. in Milwaukee New Additions: Steven R. Beckham and Alexandra N. Don join the Litigation & Risk Management Practice Group and the Real Estate Section, respectively. Expertise: Beckham specializes in commercial and business litigation, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top