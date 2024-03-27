Legal News

Trump’s Gag Order: Silence Ordered Ahead of Hush Money Trial
Former President Restricted from Public Commentary by New York Judge

In a pivotal legal development, former President Donald Trump has been issued a gag order by a New York judge, restricting him from making public comments regarding witnesses and court staff involved in his upcoming criminal trial. The trial, slated for April 15, revolves around hush money allegedly paid to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, before the 2016 election.

Judicial Intervention

Justice Juan Merchan, presiding over the New York State Supreme Court, granted the request for the gag order, which was put forth by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. The judge cited concerns over the impact of Trump’s prior inflammatory statements on the legal proceedings. Merchan highlighted Trump’s history of attacking witnesses, prosecutors, and judges in various legal cases, deeming such remarks as potentially obstructive to the administration of justice.

“His statements were threatening, inflammatory, denigrating,” Merchan wrote, underscoring the necessity of maintaining order in the court. The gag order aims to prevent any further interference with the judicial process.

  
What
Where


Allegations and Denials

Trump faces a total of 34 felony counts related to allegations of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels. The payment was purportedly aimed at silencing Daniels regarding an alleged sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier. Trump denies any such encounter, maintaining his innocence in the matter.

Constitutional Challenge

In response to the gag order, Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, condemned the restriction as unconstitutional. Cheung argued, “American voters have a fundamental right to hear the uncensored voice of the leading candidate for the highest office in the land.” Trump’s legal team had previously expressed concerns that a gag order would leave him defenseless against attacks by political opponents.

Scope of the Order

The gag order prohibits Trump from discussing witnesses’ roles in the case, as well as making comments about court staff and prosecutors, excluding Bragg himself. Additionally, Trump is barred from commenting on any family members of court personnel if such remarks are intended to interfere with the case.

Legal Landscape

The impending trial concerning hush money payments represents one of four criminal cases that Trump currently faces, with this trial potentially being the only one concluded before the November 5 U.S. election. Trump has consistently pleaded not guilty to all charges, dismissing them as politically motivated.

This isn’t the first time Trump has encountered legal restrictions on his public commentary. In a separate civil fraud case led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Trump faced fines for violating a previous gag order. Furthermore, he faces state criminal charges in Georgia and federal charges in Florida, adding to the complexity of his legal battles.



The gag order echoes similar restrictions imposed in a federal case last year, highlighting the recurring theme of legal constraints on Trump’s public statements regarding ongoing legal proceedings.

As the legal drama unfolds, Trump continues to navigate a complex web of legal challenges, with the upcoming trial serving as a pivotal moment in his legal saga.

