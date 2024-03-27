Reed Smith Implements New Associate Compensation Structure

Reed Smith, a prominent law firm, has confirmed adjustments to its associate compensation structure, prompted by a leaked memo revealing a shift towards a tiered payment system. While the firm acknowledges the changes, specific details remain undisclosed.

Reed Smith’s Compensation Restructure: Tiered System Revealed

In light of a leaked internal memo, Reed Smith is making notable alterations to its associate compensation model, ushering in a paradigm shift within the legal industry.

The A and B Squad: New Tiers Unveiled

Reed Smith Introduces Two-Tier Compensation System

Above the Law, a legal blog, unveiled the memo, unveiling Reed Smith’s innovative approach: categorizing associates into two salary tiers dubbed “the A squad and the B squad.” This groundbreaking move potentially positions Reed Smith as a trailblazer among top law firms.

Salary Adjustments and Criteria

Understanding the Implications for Associates

Effective July 1, the salary adjustments come into effect, with junior associates set to receive Cravath scale matches at $225,000 annually. Notably, associates will now be categorized into two levels based on billable hours. Associates billing 2,000 hours or more will belong to Salary Level A, while those below this threshold will fall under Salary Level B.

Dissecting the Salary Levels

Implications of the Restructured Pay Scale

Associates in Salary Level A will enjoy market-rate compensation, albeit with senior associates receiving a slightly reduced salary of $415,000. Conversely, those in Salary Level B face a significant reduction in compensation, according to Above the Law.

Performance-Based Bonuses

Incentivizing Billable Hours

Notably, associates placed in Salary Level B can bridge the compensation gap by achieving the 2,000 billable hours milestone, earning a bonus that aligns their salary with Salary Level A.

The Shift from Class Year to Ranking System

A Departure from Tradition

Reed Smith is eschewing the conventional class-year-based compensation method, opting instead for a more meritocratic ranking system, as observed by Law360.

Reed Smith’s Response

Firm’s Stance on Compensation Changes

In response to inquiries, Reed Smith provided a vague confirmation of the compensation restructuring, citing a focus on attracting and retaining top legal talent. The firm highlighted its discretionary and nondiscretionary bonus programs, as well as its “Associate Life” initiative aimed at fostering professional growth and personal well-being among its associates.

