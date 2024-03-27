Lawyers

Reed Smith Implements New Associate Compensation Structure
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Reed Smith, a prominent law firm, has confirmed adjustments to its associate compensation structure, prompted by a leaked memo revealing a shift towards a tiered payment system. While the firm acknowledges the changes, specific details remain undisclosed.

Introduction

Reed Smith’s Compensation Restructure: Tiered System Revealed

In light of a leaked internal memo, Reed Smith is making notable alterations to its associate compensation model, ushering in a paradigm shift within the legal industry.

  
What
Where


The A and B Squad: New Tiers Unveiled

Reed Smith Introduces Two-Tier Compensation System

Above the Law, a legal blog, unveiled the memo, unveiling Reed Smith’s innovative approach: categorizing associates into two salary tiers dubbed “the A squad and the B squad.” This groundbreaking move potentially positions Reed Smith as a trailblazer among top law firms.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Salary Adjustments and Criteria

Understanding the Implications for Associates

Effective July 1, the salary adjustments come into effect, with junior associates set to receive Cravath scale matches at $225,000 annually. Notably, associates will now be categorized into two levels based on billable hours. Associates billing 2,000 hours or more will belong to Salary Level A, while those below this threshold will fall under Salary Level B.



Dissecting the Salary Levels

Implications of the Restructured Pay Scale

Associates in Salary Level A will enjoy market-rate compensation, albeit with senior associates receiving a slightly reduced salary of $415,000. Conversely, those in Salary Level B face a significant reduction in compensation, according to Above the Law.

Performance-Based Bonuses

Incentivizing Billable Hours

Notably, associates placed in Salary Level B can bridge the compensation gap by achieving the 2,000 billable hours milestone, earning a bonus that aligns their salary with Salary Level A.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

The Shift from Class Year to Ranking System

A Departure from Tradition

Reed Smith is eschewing the conventional class-year-based compensation method, opting instead for a more meritocratic ranking system, as observed by Law360.

Reed Smith’s Response

Firm’s Stance on Compensation Changes

In response to inquiries, Reed Smith provided a vague confirmation of the compensation restructuring, citing a focus on attracting and retaining top legal talent. The firm highlighted its discretionary and nondiscretionary bonus programs, as well as its “Associate Life” initiative aimed at fostering professional growth and personal well-being among its associates.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Tragic Maritime Accident Shakes Baltimore JDJ_baltimorebridge
Breaking News

Tragic Maritime Accident Shakes Baltimore
Supreme Court Deliberates on Abortion Pill Access Amidst Biden’s Advocacy JDJ_abortionpill
Breaking News

Supreme Court Deliberates on Abortion Pill Access Amidst Biden’s Advocacy
The NLRB’s Approach to Work Rules and the Shift in Noncompete Clauses JDJ_laborlaw
Legal News

The NLRB’s Approach to Work Rules and the Shift in Noncompete Clauses
Sakib Khan: Pioneering the Intersection of Law and Construction
Lawyers

Sakib Khan: Pioneering the Intersection of Law and Construction
Debate Heats Up Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone in Supreme Court Battle JDJ_abortiondebate
Legal News

Debate Heats Up Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone in Supreme Court Battle
Neama Rahmani: A Trailblazing Force in Personal Injury Law
Lawyers

Neama Rahmani: A Trailblazing Force in Personal Injury Law
Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Enhancing Legal Aid Access
Legal Technology News

Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Enhancing Legal Aid Access
Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter
Lawyers

Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter
Legal Battle Over LGBTQ Rights Lawyers in Alabama Raises Concerns Over Judge Selection Tactics JDJ_lgbtqlawyers
Legal News

Legal Battle Over LGBTQ Rights Lawyers in Alabama Raises Concerns Over Judge Selection Tactics
Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases JDJ_insurer_bankruptcy
Lawyers

Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases

Legal Career Resources

March 27, 2024 Diversity Grows in California’s Legal Ranks, But Gaps Persist Compared to State’s Demographics

A Closer Look at the Numbers In an encouraging development for diversity within the legal sector, the State Bar of California’s latest demographics report unveiled a noteworthy increase in the proportion of women and minority lawyers admitted in 2023. According […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top