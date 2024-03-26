Legal News

Florida Governor Signs Bill Regulating Children’s Social Media Use
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill aimed at safeguarding children under the age of 16 from the potential harms of social media. The legislation, signed on Monday, imposes restrictions on minors’ access to social media platforms, emphasizing parental consent and oversight.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Under the new law:

  • Children under 14 are prohibited from accessing social media platforms altogether.
  • Those aged 14 and 15 require parental consent to create accounts on social media platforms.
  • Social media companies must terminate accounts belonging to individuals under 14 and those aged 14 to 16 without parental consent.
  • Third-party verification systems are mandated to ensure compliance with age restrictions.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Evolution of the Legislation

The bill underwent modifications from its initial form, which sought to ban social media use entirely for those under 16. Governor DeSantis vetoed this version, citing concerns about parental rights. The revised bill now empowers parents to grant consent for older adolescents to engage with social media.

The legislation is scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2025.

Rationale Behind the Legislation

Governor DeSantis asserts that social media poses various risks to children’s well-being. By granting parents more control, the legislation aims to mitigate these risks and enhance child protection.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Supporters of the bill argue that excessive social media use can contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression among young users. They see this legislation as a proactive step in addressing these concerns.

Controversy and Opposition

Critics contend that the bill encroaches upon First Amendment rights, suggesting that parental discretion, not government intervention, should dictate children’s online activities.



Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, opposed the legislation, expressing concerns about parental discretion and data privacy. Meta advocates for federal legislation to ensure parental approval for children’s app downloads.

Scope and Enforcement

The bill targets social media platforms featuring characteristics such as infinite scrolling, reaction metrics like likes, autoplay videos, and live streaming. It exempts platforms primarily focused on email, messaging, or texting.

Social media companies are obligated to permanently delete personal data from terminated accounts and are liable to civil lawsuits for non-compliance.

National Implications

Florida joins several other states in regulating children’s access to social media. Utah was the pioneer in enacting such laws in March 2023, followed by states like Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas. A legislative analysis indicates that numerous other states are considering similar regulations.

By enacting this legislation, Florida contributes to a broader national dialogue on children’s digital rights and online safety.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Tragic Maritime Accident Shakes Baltimore JDJ_baltimorebridge
Breaking News

Tragic Maritime Accident Shakes Baltimore
Supreme Court Deliberates on Abortion Pill Access Amidst Biden’s Advocacy JDJ_abortionpill
Breaking News

Supreme Court Deliberates on Abortion Pill Access Amidst Biden’s Advocacy
The NLRB’s Approach to Work Rules and the Shift in Noncompete Clauses JDJ_laborlaw
Legal News

The NLRB’s Approach to Work Rules and the Shift in Noncompete Clauses
Sakib Khan: Pioneering the Intersection of Law and Construction
Lawyers

Sakib Khan: Pioneering the Intersection of Law and Construction
Debate Heats Up Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone in Supreme Court Battle JDJ_abortiondebate
Legal News

Debate Heats Up Over Abortion Pill Mifepristone in Supreme Court Battle
Neama Rahmani: A Trailblazing Force in Personal Injury Law
Lawyers

Neama Rahmani: A Trailblazing Force in Personal Injury Law
Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Enhancing Legal Aid Access
Legal Technology News

Study Reveals AI’s Potential in Enhancing Legal Aid Access
Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter
Lawyers

Unveiling the Versatile Life of Eric Kennedy: Managing Shareholder; Buchalter
Legal Battle Over LGBTQ Rights Lawyers in Alabama Raises Concerns Over Judge Selection Tactics JDJ_lgbtqlawyers
Legal News

Legal Battle Over LGBTQ Rights Lawyers in Alabama Raises Concerns Over Judge Selection Tactics
Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases JDJ_insurer_bankruptcy
Lawyers

Supreme Court Leans Towards Allowing Insurer Involvement in Bankruptcy Cases

Legal Career Resources

March 27, 2024 Diversity Grows in California’s Legal Ranks, But Gaps Persist Compared to State’s Demographics

A Closer Look at the Numbers In an encouraging development for diversity within the legal sector, the State Bar of California’s latest demographics report unveiled a noteworthy increase in the proportion of women and minority lawyers admitted in 2023. According […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top