Florida Governor Signs Bill Regulating Children’s Social Media Use

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill aimed at safeguarding children under the age of 16 from the potential harms of social media. The legislation, signed on Monday, imposes restrictions on minors’ access to social media platforms, emphasizing parental consent and oversight.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Under the new law:

Children under 14 are prohibited from accessing social media platforms altogether.

Those aged 14 and 15 require parental consent to create accounts on social media platforms.

Social media companies must terminate accounts belonging to individuals under 14 and those aged 14 to 16 without parental consent.

Third-party verification systems are mandated to ensure compliance with age restrictions.

Evolution of the Legislation

The bill underwent modifications from its initial form, which sought to ban social media use entirely for those under 16. Governor DeSantis vetoed this version, citing concerns about parental rights. The revised bill now empowers parents to grant consent for older adolescents to engage with social media.

The legislation is scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2025.

Rationale Behind the Legislation

Governor DeSantis asserts that social media poses various risks to children’s well-being. By granting parents more control, the legislation aims to mitigate these risks and enhance child protection.

Supporters of the bill argue that excessive social media use can contribute to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression among young users. They see this legislation as a proactive step in addressing these concerns.

Controversy and Opposition

Critics contend that the bill encroaches upon First Amendment rights, suggesting that parental discretion, not government intervention, should dictate children’s online activities.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, opposed the legislation, expressing concerns about parental discretion and data privacy. Meta advocates for federal legislation to ensure parental approval for children’s app downloads.

Scope and Enforcement

The bill targets social media platforms featuring characteristics such as infinite scrolling, reaction metrics like likes, autoplay videos, and live streaming. It exempts platforms primarily focused on email, messaging, or texting.

Social media companies are obligated to permanently delete personal data from terminated accounts and are liable to civil lawsuits for non-compliance.

National Implications

Florida joins several other states in regulating children’s access to social media. Utah was the pioneer in enacting such laws in March 2023, followed by states like Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, and Texas. A legislative analysis indicates that numerous other states are considering similar regulations.

By enacting this legislation, Florida contributes to a broader national dialogue on children’s digital rights and online safety.

