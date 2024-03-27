Law Students

Law Student Sues Chicago Bears Over Alleged Discrimination in Hiring Process
A first-year law student at DePaul University, Jonathan Bresser Jr., has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Bears football team, claiming he was denied consideration for a “legal diversity fellow” position due to being a white man.

Background and Allegations

Bresser, represented by the Trent Law Firm, contends that despite his qualifications, which include over two years of experience as a litigation paralegal, the Bears declined to review his application solely based on his race and gender.

Legal Proceedings

Filed on March 11 in the federal court for the Northern District of Illinois, the lawsuit has garnered attention from legal news outlets such as Law360 and Bloomberg Law, with analysis provided by JD Supra.

Discriminatory Hiring Practices

According to the lawsuit, the Bears posted a job listing in November 2023 specifically seeking a “person of color and/or female law student.” Bresser applied, planning to supplement his application with his grades once available, as permitted by the posting.

Rejection and Subsequent Events

However, Bresser received notice of rejection on January 5, before he could submit his grades. Notably, a month earlier, a Bears employee had viewed Bresser’s LinkedIn profile, which included his photo.

Alleged Attempt to Rectify

Following Bresser’s discrimination complaint and receipt of a right-to-sue letter, the Bears, on March 1, requested his grades transcript, seemingly attempting to reverse the rejection.



Legal Claims

Bresser’s lawsuit alleges violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act, as well as race discrimination under Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act. Additionally, civil conspiracy and conspiracy to interfere with civil rights under Section 1985 of the Civil Rights Act are cited.

By bringing attention to this case, Bresser aims to address what he perceives as discriminatory hiring practices and advocate for equality in employment opportunities.

