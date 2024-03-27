Legal Fallout and Liability in Baltimore Bridge Collision

The recent collision of a ship with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has sent shockwaves through the eastern US transportation network, leading to potential liability claims reaching into hundreds of millions of dollars. The owner of the vessel, Grace Ocean, based in Singapore, faces a complex legal battle amid the aftermath of the accident, which resulted in vehicles plunging into the water and tragic fatalities.

Potential Damages and Legal Maneuvers

Grace Ocean, as the owner of the container ship Dali involved in the collision, stands at the center of impending legal actions. The company could be targeted by multiple lawsuits, including claims from the bridge’s owner and families of the presumed victims. Legal experts indicate that under maritime law, stationary objects like bridges are typically not held liable for collisions with moving vessels. However, an obscure 1851 law may limit Grace Ocean’s liability to the value of the vessel post-accident, potentially reducing damages significantly.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Historical Precedents and Legal Strategies

Comparisons have been drawn to the sinking of the Titanic, where a similar legal tactic was employed to mitigate liability. Lawrence B. Brennan, an expert in admiralty and maritime law, anticipates Grace Ocean invoking this law to protect its interests. The company’s insurance coverage, common among global shipping operations, may help navigate the legal complexities.

Insurance Coverage and Liability Allocation

Insurance policies related to the Dali are estimated to have a total insured limit of approximately $3 billion, a substantial but manageable sum within the global reinsurance market. Determining liability hinges on establishing whether negligence or mechanical failure caused the accident. Maersk, the charter company of the vessel, may not bear direct responsibility as it had no crew on board during the collision.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Jurisdiction

While federal courts typically handle maritime disputes, victims of the bridge collision may explore avenues in state courts under clauses of the US Constitution. However, legal experts caution that claims for economic losses, such as business interruptions, may face challenges due to existing laws favoring compensation for physical injuries.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

The Fate of the Vessel and Ongoing Legal Battles

As legal proceedings unfold, the fate of the Dali remains uncertain. Maryland Transportation Authority may seek to retain the vessel within US jurisdiction until claims are resolved, potentially prolonging the legal process.

The collision underscores the complexities of maritime law and the significant financial stakes involved in such incidents. Grace Ocean and other stakeholders brace for protracted legal battles as they navigate the aftermath of this tragic event.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More