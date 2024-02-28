Cooley Law Firm Adds Leading Class Action Lawyer Teresa Michaud to Los Angeles Office

Cooley, the renowned law firm originating from Silicon Valley, announced on Wednesday a significant addition to its team. Teresa Michaud, former co-chair of Baker McKenzie’s North American class action practice group, has joined Cooley’s Los Angeles office as a partner, marking a notable shift in the legal landscape.

Legal Talent Acquisition

Michaud’s arrival brings a wealth of experience to Cooley, particularly in navigating complex class action lawsuits. Notably, she has been involved in representing Google in a high-profile consumer lawsuit centered on allegations of the company’s complicity in illegal gambling activities. This case, alongside others, underscores Michaud’s expertise in handling intricate legal matters within the technology sector.

Representation and Litigation Portfolio

In addition to her involvement with Google, Michaud’s legal portfolio boasts representation of prominent entities such as Sony, MKS Instruments, and Devolver Digital in various litigation proceedings. Her adeptness in managing diverse legal challenges is evident from her track record in federal court records.

Cooley’s Strategic Move

Michaud’s decision to join Cooley underscores the firm’s strategic expansion efforts, particularly in bolstering its capabilities to address the rising volume of class action litigation. In her own words, Michaud highlights the opportune timing of her transition to Cooley, citing the abundance of talent within the firm as a pivotal factor in her decision-making process.

Industry Landscape and Clientele

Cooley’s clientele, which includes industry giants like Google and Meta Platforms, aligns seamlessly with Michaud’s areas of expertise. The firm’s reputation for providing top-tier legal services to tech behemoths further solidifies its position as a go-to destination for complex litigation matters.

Future Endeavors

This significant addition to Cooley’s team comes on the heels of the firm’s recent establishment of a congressional investigations practice. With the recruitment of Susanne Grooms, former chief counsel to the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cooley demonstrates its commitment to diversifying its service offerings and staying at the forefront of legal innovation.

Response and Outlook

While Cooley celebrates Michaud’s integration into its ranks, a spokesperson for Baker McKenzie, Michaud’s former firm, declined to comment on the matter. Nevertheless, Michaud’s move signifies a notable development within the legal sphere, one that reflects both the evolving dynamics of the industry and the strategic maneuvers of leading law firms like Cooley.

