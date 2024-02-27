Legal News

Texas Attorney General Sues Pornography Distribution Company for Exposing Minors to Obscene Content
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global Entertainment, alleging that the company operating Pornhub has been unlawfully exposing Texas children to obscene images without proper age verification. The lawsuit, filed in accordance with a new state law, seeks civil fines of up to $10,000 per day, totaling $1.6 million since September.

Allegations of Unlawful Exposure to Minors

According to the lawsuit, Aylo Global Entertainment has been in violation of Texas HB 1181, a new law requiring online age verification measures to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content. Paxton contends that the company’s websites, including Brazzers, Men.com, and Trans Angels, fail to adequately verify visitors’ ages, allowing minors immediate access to explicit material or requiring them to simply click an “enter” button often displayed alongside sexual content.

Texas Legislation and Sponsorship

HB 1181, sponsored in the Senate by Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton (R), mandates that pornographic websites must verify visitors are at least 18 years old. Paxton argues that Aylo’s age verification methods are inadequate and do not effectively prevent minors from accessing explicit material.

  
What
Where


Legal Action and Pending Appeals

Paxton seeks an injunction to compel Aylo to comply with the law, as the lawsuit coincides with a separate legal battle over the same legislation. While a district judge previously blocked the law from taking effect, citing concerns from a nonprofit trade association representing adult content performers and distributors, a federal appeals court later allowed it to proceed pending Paxton’s appeal.

With the lawsuit filed against Aylo Global Entertainment, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton aims to enforce legislation aimed at protecting children from exposure to harmful online content. As legal proceedings unfold, the case underscores ongoing debates surrounding internet regulation and the responsibilities of online platforms in safeguarding minors from explicit material.

[Note: Case details – Texas v. Aylo Global Ent. Inc., Tex. Dist. Ct., docket number unavailable, complaint filed on 2/26/24.]

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Deputy General Counsel / Senior Deputy General Counsel

USA-CA-Sacramento

Cal Cities Culture and Mission Cal Cities is dedicated to creating a collaborative and inclusive ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
Legal News

Southwest Airlines Reaches Tentative Labor Agreement with Transport Workers Union
California’s Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Legal News

California’s Legislative Black Caucus Unveils Reparation Package
Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Legal News

Federal Judge Rejects Kirkland & Ellis Subpoenas in Sex Discrimination Case
Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools
Legal News

Allegations Against Workday’s AI Hiring Tools
U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Legal News

U.S. Justice Department Appoints First Chief AI Officer
Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies’ Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Legal News

Supreme Court Weighs Republican-Led States and Energy Companies’ Challenge to EPA Ozone Regulation
Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Lawyers

Boies Schiller Flexner Expands International Arbitration Practice with New Hire
Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Legal Technology News

Microsoft Teams Up with Intel for Custom Chip Business
Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Breaking News

Big Four Firms Reevaluate Workloads Amid Staff Cutbacks
Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
Lawyers

Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top