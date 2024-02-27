Texas Attorney General Sues Pornography Distribution Company for Exposing Minors to Obscene Content

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has filed a lawsuit against Aylo Global Entertainment, alleging that the company operating Pornhub has been unlawfully exposing Texas children to obscene images without proper age verification. The lawsuit, filed in accordance with a new state law, seeks civil fines of up to $10,000 per day, totaling $1.6 million since September.

Allegations of Unlawful Exposure to Minors

According to the lawsuit, Aylo Global Entertainment has been in violation of Texas HB 1181, a new law requiring online age verification measures to prevent minors from accessing pornographic content. Paxton contends that the company’s websites, including Brazzers, Men.com, and Trans Angels, fail to adequately verify visitors’ ages, allowing minors immediate access to explicit material or requiring them to simply click an “enter” button often displayed alongside sexual content.

Texas Legislation and Sponsorship

HB 1181, sponsored in the Senate by Paxton’s wife, Sen. Angela Paxton (R), mandates that pornographic websites must verify visitors are at least 18 years old. Paxton argues that Aylo’s age verification methods are inadequate and do not effectively prevent minors from accessing explicit material.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Legal Action and Pending Appeals

Paxton seeks an injunction to compel Aylo to comply with the law, as the lawsuit coincides with a separate legal battle over the same legislation. While a district judge previously blocked the law from taking effect, citing concerns from a nonprofit trade association representing adult content performers and distributors, a federal appeals court later allowed it to proceed pending Paxton’s appeal.

With the lawsuit filed against Aylo Global Entertainment, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton aims to enforce legislation aimed at protecting children from exposure to harmful online content. As legal proceedings unfold, the case underscores ongoing debates surrounding internet regulation and the responsibilities of online platforms in safeguarding minors from explicit material.

[Note: Case details – Texas v. Aylo Global Ent. Inc., Tex. Dist. Ct., docket number unavailable, complaint filed on 2/26/24.]

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More