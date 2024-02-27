Legal News

David Goggins Takes Legal Action Against Amazon for Selling Counterfeit Copies of His Best-Selling Book

David Goggins, renowned New York Times best-selling author and former US Navy Seal, has filed a lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc. for allegedly permitting the sale of knockoff versions of his widely acclaimed self-help book, “Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds.”

Allegations of Counterfeit Sales and Revenue Loss

In a complaint lodged in the US District Court for the Western District of Washington, Goggins asserts that Amazon facilitated the distribution of counterfeit editions of his self-published book, resulting in detrimental repercussions such as negative reviews and financial losses. Originally published in 2018 and propelled to fame through endorsements including one from comedian Joe Rogan, Goggins’ book encountered unauthorized reproductions on Amazon’s platform as early as June 2019. These knockoff versions were plagued with issues such as subpar print quality, missing pages, and incorrect dimensions, as outlined in the complaint.

Amazon’s Response and Goggins’ Actions

Following Goggins’ public condemnation of Amazon’s failure to curb the sale of unauthorized copies, which he aired to his extensive Instagram following in October, Amazon purportedly initiated restrictions on the sale of his book to authorized sellers. However, Goggins contends that this action was taken only after his public outcry, and by then, the damage had already been inflicted.

  
Legal Proceedings and Claims

Goggins’ legal action adds to a string of recent litigations targeting Amazon for its alleged facilitation of third-party counterfeit sales. Notably, a federal judge in Chicago previously barred Amazon from vending merchandise infringing pop star Harry Styles’ trademarks.

In his lawsuit, Goggins asserts claims including tortious interference, unjust enrichment, and various federal statutory claims such as false advertising, contributory copyright infringement, and vicarious copyright infringement. He seeks damages, disgorgement of profits, and an injunction compelling Amazon to eradicate all unauthorized copies of his book.

Amazon’s Silence and Legal Representation

Despite attempts to obtain a comment from Amazon regarding the lawsuit, the company remained unresponsive. Goggins is represented by the law firm Harrigan Leyh Farmer & Thomsen LLP.

Case Details

Magistrate Judge Michelle L. Peterson has been assigned to oversee the case, which is officially filed under the name Goggins v. Amazon.com Inc, W.D. Wash., 2:24-cv-00257.

In essence, Goggins’ legal pursuit underscores the growing concern surrounding counterfeit sales on online platforms and seeks to hold Amazon accountable for its alleged role in perpetuating such practices.



