King & Spalding Expands Presence with New Dallas Office

King & Spalding

Atlanta-based legal powerhouse, King & Spalding, has announced its forthcoming establishment of a new office in Dallas, Texas, marking a strategic move in its expansion plans. The firm, boasting a formidable roster of 1,300 lawyers, revealed the appointment of Veronica MoyÃ©, a seasoned litigator and Dallas native, to spearhead this venture. MoyÃ©, formerly co-chair of the global litigation practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role. Additionally, she served as a member of the executive committee at her previous firm.

Strengthening Texas Ties

Dallas will represent King & Spalding’s third location in the Lone Star State and its 24th office worldwide. This move underscores the firm’s commitment to solidifying its presence in Texas, joining existing offices in Houston and Austin. Notably, Texas has witnessed a surge in the influx of major U.S. law firms in recent years, a trend that King & Spalding aims to capitalize on.

Talent Acquisition and Strategic Vision

King & Spalding’s recruitment efforts in the past six months have been geared towards assembling a formidable team for its Dallas office. Notable hires include Sean Royall, a former U.S. Federal Trade Commission official and Sidley Austin partner, who now leads the firm’s global antitrust and consumer protection practice. Additionally, intellectual property trial partner Alfonso Chan, previously of McKool Smith, has joined the ranks. The firm has also bolstered its Dallas presence with the addition of approximately a dozen local associates.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Expanding Legal Landscape in Dallas

The decision to establish a presence in Dallas aligns with a broader trend observed in the legal industry. Seyfarth Shaw and Blank Rome are among the out-of-state firms that have recently opened offices in the city. Moreover, prominent firms such as Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Snell & Wilmer, Oâ€™Melveny & Myers, and Duane Morris have established footholds in Dallas since 2021, signaling the city’s growing significance as a legal hub.

Dallas: A Thriving Business Hub

Veronica MoyÃ© highlighted Dallas’s evolution into a “client-rich environment” over the past decade, attributing this transformation to the influx of major corporations relocating their headquarters to the city. Notable entities such as Jacobs Engineering Group, Frontier Communications, Caterpillar, and AECOM have chosen to make Dallas-Fort Worth their home, drawn by the region’s lower labor costs and business-friendly regulatory environment.

Forward Momentum

Robert Hays, Chairman of King & Spalding, emphasized the firm’s existing relationships with key clients in Dallas as a driving force behind the decision to establish a dedicated office in the city. While specific clients were not disclosed, Hays emphasized the critical mass of talent assembled, underscoring the firm’s strategic vision for growth and client service excellence in the vibrant legal landscape of Dallas.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More