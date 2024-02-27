Paul Hastings Expands Energy-Focused Finance Team with Vinson & Elkins Hires

In a strategic move to bolster its energy-focused finance capabilities, U.S. law firm Paul Hastings has successfully recruited an eight-partner team from Vinson & Elkins, a prominent legal entity based in Texas. This significant acquisition includes esteemed dealmakers Brian Moss and Christopher Dewar, who will be based in Houston and Dallas, respectively.

The New Faces at Paul Hastings

The team from Vinson & Elkins, comprising Brian Moss, Christopher Dewar, Erec Winandy, Guy Gribov, Bailey Pham, James Longhofer, Rafael Alvarado, and Alex Cross, has joined Paul Hastings as partners. This development, confirmed by a reliable source on Monday, marks a substantial addition to the firm’s talent pool.

Despite attempts to reach out, the lawyers involved in the transition remained unavailable for comment. Likewise, a spokesperson from Vinson & Elkins did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment.

Paul Hastings’ Expansion Strategy

This recent move follows Paul Hastings’ recent recruitment of a trio of dealmakers from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to strengthening its presence in key markets. Notably, Paul Hastings established its Houston office in 2012 and presently operates across 21 U.S. and global locations, albeit without a Dallas office at present.

Expertise and Client Portfolio

The incoming partners from Vinson & Elkins bring with them a wealth of experience in representing private credit funds, private equity funds, and major banking institutions such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and Wells Fargo. Their expertise spans a wide array of energy industry-focused deals, further enriching Paul Hastings’ capabilities in serving clients within this sector.

Texas Legal Market Dynamics

The legal landscape in Texas has been witnessing a notable influx of out-of-state firms looking to establish or expand their footprint in the state. This trend underscores the growing importance of Texas as a hub for legal services. Adding to this trend, King & Spalding, another prominent U.S. law firm, recently announced the opening of its office in Dallas, signaling a broader trend of expansion within the state.

