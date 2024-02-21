Lawyers

Michelle Abad Joins Winston & Strawn LLP as Partner in New York Office
Michelle Abad has joined Winston & Strawn LLP’s New York office as a partner in the Transactions Department and as a member of the firm’s Structured Finance Practice.

Background and Expertise

Before joining Winston, Michelle served as senior counsel for Rocket Central, the centralized hub for the Rocket Companies fintech platform. Her role involved advising on funding strategies for the development and management of diverse financial products. Michelle’s experience encompasses a wide range of corporate, capital markets, and finance transactions, including non-collateralized debt issuances, warehouse financing, structured financing, takeout investor trades, and reconstitutions for residential and other consumer financial assets.

Specializations

Michelle brings extensive expertise in securitization transactions and mortgage financing. Her work involves various residential mortgage and transition loans, including jumbo and non-QM securitization programs, second-lien loans, and mortgage servicing rights. Additionally, she has a background in fintech and marketplace lending, advising clients on the acquisition and financing of consumer finance assets, such as unsecured consumer loans and solar loans.

Excitement for the Future

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining Winston, Michelle stated, “I am excited to be joining the highly experienced team that Winston has assembled. A challenging interest rate and regulatory environment, coupled with continued economic uncertainty, contribute to greater complexity and higher scrutiny in consumer finance. I look forward to working across practice groups to deliver legal clarity, value, and practical advice necessary for client growth.”

Colleague Appreciation

Chris Gavin, co-chair of the Structured Finance Practice, expressed confidence in Michelle, stating, “Having previously worked with Michelle, I know she will be an outstanding addition to our team. I am overjoyed to be reuniting with her at Winston.”

Leadership Recognition

New York Office Managing Partner Mats Carlston emphasized Michelle’s role in providing key guidance on new programs and investment structures. He stated, “With experience as both external and in-house counsel, Michelle will play an essential role in providing key guidance on new programs and investment structures for our clients dealing with quickly evolving residential mortgage matters.”



Firm’s Perspective

Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald and Chair-Elect Steve D’Amore underscored the significance of Michelle’s addition, stating, “Her background will be essential as we help clients navigate challenges brought by historically high-interest rates and a constrained dealmaking environment.”

About Winston & Strawn LLP

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 15 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com.

