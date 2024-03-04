Lawyers

Winston & Strawn LLP Welcomes J. Laurens Wilkes as Partner in Houston Office
Winston & Strawn LLP proudly announces the addition of J. Laurens Wilkes to its Houston office as a partner in the Litigation Department and a member of the Complex Commercial Litigation Practice. With extensive experience in international arbitration and complex civil litigation, Laurens brings a wealth of expertise to the firm, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, fiduciary duty, and product liability disputes.

A Leader in Complex Commercial Litigation

Laurens’s practice revolves around international arbitration and complex civil litigation, encompassing both state and federal courts. His focus areas include infrastructure, fiduciary duty, and product liability disputes, with a particular emphasis on advising clients in the transportation, energy, construction, and financial sectors. He has a proven track record of representing contractors, owners/sponsors, and lenders in infrastructure matters.

Strengthening Winston & Strawn’s Litigation Team

Commenting on his new role, Laurens expressed enthusiasm about the synergy between his practice and Winston & Strawn’s renowned project finance work. He is eager to leverage this synergy to further expand the firm’s client base across various industries, particularly in infrastructure.

  
Extensive Legal Expertise

In addition to his infrastructure focus, Laurens handles a wide range of legal matters, including breach of contract, product liability, fraud and fiduciary duty, trade secret, restructuring, and tort issues. He is well-versed in leading trial and arbitration proceedings involving multibillion-dollar disputes, from preliminary injunctions to jury trials.

Acknowledgment from Firm Leadership

Mike Blankenship, the managing partner of Winston & Strawn’s Houston office, commended Laurens’s exceptional talent and extensive experience, emphasizing the invaluable contribution he will make to the firm’s litigation team. Laurens’s expertise in infrastructure and project disputes further strengthens the firm’s capabilities and enhances its ability to serve clients in these crucial sectors.

Commitment to Excellence

Laurens’s addition underscores Winston & Strawn’s commitment to attracting top-tier talent and serving clients’ complex interests on a global scale. His arrival reaffirms the firm’s dedication to providing exceptional legal services, both in Texas and beyond.

