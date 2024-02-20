Law Students

JD-Next: An Emerging Contender in Law School Admissions
JD-Next, an alternative law school admissions program, is on the verge of gaining recognition from the American Bar Association (ABA), potentially joining the ranks of the LSAT and the GRE.

ABA’s Consideration

The ABAâ€™s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar is set to deliberate on Thursday regarding JD-Next’s operator’s request. The aim is to designate JD-Next as a “valid and reliable” predictor of law school grades, allowing admissions offices to utilize it without requiring special ABA permission.

The Need for Diversity and Equity

Proponents of JD-Next highlight its capacity to assess law school aptitude while mitigating the racial score disparities often observed in traditional standardized tests. A notable study on the LSAT revealed significant score gaps, with Black test-takers averaging 142 compared to 153 for white and Asian counterparts. This emphasis on equity gains significance in light of the recent Supreme Court ruling limiting the consideration of race in college admissions. Close to 50 law schools have already received ABA authorization to consider JD-Next scores for admissions post this ruling.

Advocating for Equity

The JD-Next final exam has demonstrated through peer-reviewed and published scientific research that it meets the validity and reliability requirements of ABA Standard 503. Furthermore, Dr. Nathan Kuncelâ€™s evaluation report commissioned by the American Bar Association arrived at that very conclusion. Based on the requirements of Standard 503, these facts alone are sufficient reason why the ABA should fully approve the use of the JD-Next final exam in law school admissions. It also cannot be overlooked that JD-Next delivers critically needed equity and innovation to law school aspirants and law schools.

The JD-Next Program is also far more than just an admissions test. The JD-Next Program provides an authentic recreation of a first-year law school course and final exam. Before law school aspirants even set foot in law school, JD-Next prepares them for the unique academic rigor of law school, which is vastly different from their prior academic experience. In addition, for a modest fee and only an 8-week commitment, it provides law school aspirants with a realistic preview of what law school is like before they invest immense amounts of money, time, and psychological resources in legal education. Crucially, peer-reviewed and published scientific research demonstrates that participation in the JD-Next Program improves law school academic performance for all racial and ethnic groups, and use of the JD-Next final exam reduces, if not eliminates, the score gaps between racial and ethnic groups. With the US Supreme Courtâ€™s recent elimination of affirmative action, it would be disappointing for the ABA not to fully support the goals of equity, diversity, and efficiency that is the promise of JD-Next.” – David Klieger, Program Director for JD-Next

Distinctive Features

Unlike the LSAT and the GRE, which are single-sitting standardized exams, JD-Next adopts a unique approach. It commences with an eight-week online contracts course, followed by a law school-style exam assessing the participants’ acquired knowledge. Developed in 2019 by the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law, JD-Next received financial support from nonprofit organizations like AccessLex Institute and Educational Testing Service. Aspen Publishing recently secured a five-year operational deal with the university to manage the program, currently priced at $299 for participants.



ABA’s Decision

William Adams, the ABAâ€™s managing director of accreditation and legal education, outlined the potential outcomes of the ABA Council’s meeting. JD-Next could receive full recognition, aligning it with the LSAT and GRE. Alternatively, the status quo may persist, necessitating schools to seek variances for admitting students based on JD-Next scores. There’s also the possibility of the ABA ceasing to sanction any usage of JD-Next by admissions offices.

