Legal News

Arnold & Porter Bolsters Its Team with Six New Partners from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
To enhance its legal prowess, top-tier US firm Arnold & Porter recently welcomed a six-partner team from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP). Led by partners Eric Prezant, Donal Oâ€™Brien, and Randy Miller, this multi-practice team brings a wealth of expertise to Arnold & Porter’s diverse portfolio.

Strengthening Transactional Capabilities Across Multiple Offices

The team’s integration is strategically distributed across various Arnold & Porter locations. Partners Eric Prezant and Donal Oâ€™Brien, Karl Marschel, Brandon Neuschafer, and counsel Monica Carroll join the firm’s Chicago office. Randy Miller establishes his presence in Denver while partner James Attonito enters the New York office.

Arnold & Porter has expressed enthusiasm about the group’s arrival, citing their collective experience as a significant boon to the firm. The addition is expected to fortify transactional capabilities across multiple offices, bolster M&A expertise, and augment restructuring, finance, and real estate practices.

  
Key Expertise and Industry Insights

The firm is particularly excited about the team’s deep-rooted experience in the food and agribusiness sector. This industry knowledge is anticipated to offer valuable insights and benefits to Arnold & Porter’s clients operating within the industry.

Richard Alexander, Chairman of Arnold & Porter, emphasized the strategic importance of the team’s arrival, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome this team to our firm. Their extensive practice and strong client relationships make them invaluable additions, further enhancing our capabilities across several key practice areas.”

Individual Partner Contributions

Each partner brings unique skills and experience to the firm. Eric Prezant, specializing in bankruptcy and restructuring, boasts nearly 17 years of experience, focusing on corporate acquisitions, real estate, and corporate restructuring.

Donal Oâ€™Brien and Monica Carroll, joining the corporate and finance group, offer extensive experience in acquisitions, corporate restructurings, and industry-specific counsel, particularly in the food and beverage sectors.



Based in Chicago, Karl Marschel specializes in real estate law, representing clients in various aspects of real estate transactions and development projects.

Randy Miller, renowned for his expertise in commercial litigation, brings over 20 years of experience, particularly in M&A litigation and corporate governance matters.

Attraction to Arnold & Porter’s Offerings

Partners Prezant and Miller cited Arnold & Porter’s robust regulatory practice and the firm’s strategic expansion in Chicago and Denver as key factors in their decision to join. The firm’s recent growth, marked by significant partner additions and office expansions, underscores its commitment to providing exceptional legal services.

James Attonito, the final addition to the team, brings his expertise in corporate transactions, catering to clients across diverse industries, including food and beverage, technology, and healthcare.

Strategic Expansion and Recent Developments

This strategic recruitment follows Arnold & Porter’s recent establishment of an office in Boston with the addition of Hemmie Chang as co-leader of the life sciences industry group. Additionally, the firm bolstered its product liability litigation team with a five-partner hire from Shook Hardy & Bacon amidst increasing regulatory scrutiny facing product manufacturers at both federal and state levels.

The integration of this esteemed team from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner signifies Arnold & Porter’s commitment to maintaining its position as a leading legal service provider equipped to address the evolving needs of its clients across various industries and jurisdictions.

