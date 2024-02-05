PwC Elects New US Senior Partner to Navigate Technology Evolution

In a significant leadership transition, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced the selection of Paul Griggs, the firm’s markets leader, as its next US senior partner. This decision comes at a crucial juncture as PwC confronts the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements and prepares its workforce for the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Succession Planning: Paul Griggs to Succeed Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan, the current senior partner of PwC US, is set to retire on June 30, marking the conclusion of his term. In a statement released Monday, the firm confirmed Griggs as Ryan’s successor. Griggs emerged victorious from a recent vote among partners and principals in the United States and Mexico. His appointment places him at the helm of a firm boasting a revenue of $23 billion and a workforce of 75,000 individuals.

Endorsement and Vision: A Leader for the Future

Tyson Cornell, chair of PwC’s Board of Partners and Principals, expressed confidence in Griggs’ abilities, citing his extensive experience, dedication to innovation, and profound understanding of regulatory frameworks. Cornell emphasized that Griggs’s background uniquely positions him to steer the firm successfully into the future.

Professional Background: Griggs’ Contributions and Expertise

Griggs has been instrumental in various facets of PwC’s operations, fostering career development initiatives and spearheading innovative strategies. As vice-chair for US markets, he played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s business and quality strategies. Notably, Griggs led PwC’s banking and capital markets assurance practice and was responsible for overseeing audits for prominent entities such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Before his current appointment, he was the managing partner for PwC’s largest region, based in New York City.

By electing Griggs as the new US senior partner, PwC aims to reinforce its commitment to navigating the complexities of the evolving business landscape while harnessing the potential of emerging technologies for sustained growth and success.

