Legal News

PwC Elects New US Senior Partner to Navigate Technology Evolution
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant leadership transition, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has announced the selection of Paul Griggs, the firm’s markets leader, as its next US senior partner. This decision comes at a crucial juncture as PwC confronts the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements and prepares its workforce for the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

Succession Planning: Paul Griggs to Succeed Tim Ryan

Tim Ryan, the current senior partner of PwC US, is set to retire on June 30, marking the conclusion of his term. In a statement released Monday, the firm confirmed Griggs as Ryan’s successor. Griggs emerged victorious from a recent vote among partners and principals in the United States and Mexico. His appointment places him at the helm of a firm boasting a revenue of $23 billion and a workforce of 75,000 individuals.

Whether youâ€™re a recent law school grad or an experienced attorney, BCG Attorney Search has the job for you.

  
What
Where


Endorsement and Vision: A Leader for the Future

Tyson Cornell, chair of PwC’s Board of Partners and Principals, expressed confidence in Griggs’ abilities, citing his extensive experience, dedication to innovation, and profound understanding of regulatory frameworks. Cornell emphasized that Griggs’s background uniquely positions him to steer the firm successfully into the future.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Professional Background: Griggs’ Contributions and Expertise

Griggs has been instrumental in various facets of PwC’s operations, fostering career development initiatives and spearheading innovative strategies. As vice-chair for US markets, he played a pivotal role in shaping the firm’s business and quality strategies. Notably, Griggs led PwC’s banking and capital markets assurance practice and was responsible for overseeing audits for prominent entities such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Before his current appointment, he was the managing partner for PwC’s largest region, based in New York City.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




By electing Griggs as the new US senior partner, PwC aims to reinforce its commitment to navigating the complexities of the evolving business landscape while harnessing the potential of emerging technologies for sustained growth and success.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Lawsuit Challenges NYU Law Review’s Selection Process
Law Students

Lawsuit Challenges NYU Law Review’s Selection Process
Federal Jury Rejects Former Lawyer’s Claims of Racial Discrimination at Davis Polk & Wardwell
Lawyers

Federal Jury Rejects Former Lawyer’s Claims of Racial Discrimination at Davis Polk & Wardwell
Justice Department Validates Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations
Lawyers

Justice Department Validates Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations
Alaska Airlines Completes Inspections on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet
Legal News

Alaska Airlines Completes Inspections on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case
Legal News

Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case
Johnson & Johnson’s Talc Bankruptcy Bid: Seeking Refuge in Texas
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson’s Talc Bankruptcy Bid: Seeking Refuge in Texas
Three US Firms Elevate Newly Qualified Solicitor Remuneration Amid Ongoing Pay War
Legal News

Three US Firms Elevate Newly Qualified Solicitor Remuneration Amid Ongoing Pay War
Alabama’s Historic Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Breaking News

Alabama’s Historic Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Council Calls for Feedback on Accreditation of Online Law Schools
Law Students

Council Calls for Feedback on Accreditation of Online Law Schools
Attorney Linked to Fugees Star Pras Michel Case to Plead Guilty in Contempt Charge
Lawyers

Attorney Linked to Fugees Star Pras Michel Case to Plead Guilty in Contempt Charge

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top