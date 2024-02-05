Top Law Firms Set New Heights in Bankruptcy Rates, Outpacing Inflation

In the latest disclosures of bankruptcy rates, several top-tier law firms have surged beyond inflation rates, with leading restructuring attorneys now commanding approximately $2,500 per hour for their expertise in intricate bankruptcies.

Revealing Fee Structures: Shedding Light on Legal Costs

Bankruptcy fee disclosures for 2024 offer a rare peek into the exorbitant fees charged by top lawyersâ€”a typically guarded aspect of legal practice. Despite firms’ reluctance to disclose fee information, transparency is increasingly vital, especially in high-profile cases like coworking giant WeWork Inc. and cryptocurrency exchange FTX, where fees likely mirror those of other practice areas.

“I have no doubt that top lawyers in other specialties are charging the same or higher rates,” remarked Robert Keach, a prominent fee examiner and co-chair of Bernstein, Shur, Sawyer & Nelson PAâ€™s restructuring group.

Driving Forces: Increased Rates and Complexity

The uptick in rates parallels law firms’ escalations in associate pay and the growing complexity of bankruptcy cases, which often involve intricate questions regarding cryptocurrency division and mass tort liability resolution. According to a Wells Fargo & Co. survey, a 6% surge in big law revenue last year was partially propelled by these higher rates. The 100 largest US law firms saw a nearly 9% increase in hourly rates in 2023, setting a record.

Keach noted, “It wasnâ€™t that long ago when the threshold was $1,000 an hour” for top partners, illustrating the steady climb in legal fees.

Analyzing the Market Leaders

Selected for their pivotal roles in significant bankruptcies, firms like Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Latham & Watkins, and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP witnessed rate hikes ranging between 8% and 12% from 2023 to 2024. Contrastingly, annual inflation stood at 3.4% in December, highlighting the significant deviation between legal fee increases and economic inflation.

Competing in the High-Stakes Arena

James Conlan, former head of global restructuring at Sidley Austin LLP, elucidated that top firms can command high rates due to the high stakes involved in large bankruptcies. With expertise and efficiency being paramount in mega-cases, the price for legal services naturally escalates.

However, Nancy Rapoport, a fee examiner and bankruptcy law professor, pointed out that the bankruptcy market operates differently from other legal sectors, with fees primarily paid out of estate funds. This unique payment mechanism diminishes the market’s ability to regulate fee rates.

Impact of Rising Associate Pay

While associate pay in big law firms surged to new heights, reaching up to $435,000 annually, opinions differ on its correlation with hourly fee hikes. Some argue that these increases merely reflect the ongoing inflation and labor market dynamics, indicating a natural evolution in legal service costs.

Unveiling Greater Complexity

Apart from rising rates, the increasing complexity of bankruptcy cases contributes to soaring legal costs. In cryptocurrency cases, lawyers and judges navigate uncharted permitted territories, often necessitating extended hours and higher fees. Additionally, objections raised by the US Trustee further inflate legal expenses, as lawyers bill for time spent addressing these challenges.

As bankruptcy cases grow in complexity and scope, legal fees will likely continue their upward trajectory, posing financial challenges for all parties involved.

