Legal News

Bill to Expand Child Tax Credit Progresses in U.S. House
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

A legislative advancement toward bolstering the child tax credit promises potential financial relief for families in the upcoming year. The Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, championed by Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith and Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden of Oregon, cleared a significant hurdle by garnering an overwhelming 357-70 vote in the U.S. House. This crucial step paves the way for the bill’s journey to the Senate.

Proposed Changes to Child Tax Credit

The bill seeks to enhance the child tax credit structure over the next three years. Presently, the credit provides a maximum of $2,000, with only $1,600 being refundable. However, the proposed legislation would increase the maximum refundable amount per child. For the tax year 2023, the refundable portion would rise to $1,800, climbing further to $1,900 in 2024 and reaching $2,000 in 2025, with adjustments made for inflation.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Impact of the Bill on Taxpayers

If enacted, taxpayers could retroactively benefit from these adjustments, potentially seeing increased refunds in 2024 for taxes filed in 2023. Notably, a portion of the credit, $200 for the tax year 2023, would become nonrefundable, meaning it could only be applied against owed taxes.

Reception and Comparisons to Previous Programs

While proponents of the bill laud its potential to assist around 16 million low-income children, some critics highlight its divergence from pandemic-era relief measures. In 2021, the child tax credit was temporarily expanded to $3,600 per child under six years old and $3,000 per child aged 6-17, with the credit being fully refundable and disbursed partially through monthly installments.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Eligibility Criteria for the Revised Child Tax Credit

The eligibility criteria for the revised child tax credit remain consistent with the existing structure. To qualify for the credit, individuals and families must meet certain conditions:

  • Have a modified adjusted gross income of $200,000 or less (or $400,000 or less for joint filers)
  • Dependents must have been under 17 years old as of December 31, 2023
  • Each child must possess a valid Social Security number
  • Relationship requirements stipulate the dependent must be a qualifying relative
  • Dependents cannot provide more than half of their financial support
  • The dependent must have lived with the filer for more than half of the tax year
  • The taxpayer must not file a joint return with their spouse except to claim a refund of withheld income tax or estimated tax paid.

With the bill advancing to the Senate, its potential to impact families nationwide remains a focal point of legislative discussion and public interest.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Lawsuit Challenges NYU Law Review’s Selection Process
Law Students

Lawsuit Challenges NYU Law Review’s Selection Process
Federal Jury Rejects Former Lawyer’s Claims of Racial Discrimination at Davis Polk & Wardwell
Lawyers

Federal Jury Rejects Former Lawyer’s Claims of Racial Discrimination at Davis Polk & Wardwell
Justice Department Validates Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations
Lawyers

Justice Department Validates Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations
Alaska Airlines Completes Inspections on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet
Legal News

Alaska Airlines Completes Inspections on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case
Legal News

Donald Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million to E. Jean Carroll in Defamation Case
Johnson & Johnson’s Talc Bankruptcy Bid: Seeking Refuge in Texas
Legal News

Johnson & Johnson’s Talc Bankruptcy Bid: Seeking Refuge in Texas
Three US Firms Elevate Newly Qualified Solicitor Remuneration Amid Ongoing Pay War
Legal News

Three US Firms Elevate Newly Qualified Solicitor Remuneration Amid Ongoing Pay War
Alabama’s Historic Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Breaking News

Alabama’s Historic Execution Using Nitrogen Gas
Council Calls for Feedback on Accreditation of Online Law Schools
Law Students

Council Calls for Feedback on Accreditation of Online Law Schools
Attorney Linked to Fugees Star Pras Michel Case to Plead Guilty in Contempt Charge
Lawyers

Attorney Linked to Fugees Star Pras Michel Case to Plead Guilty in Contempt Charge

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top