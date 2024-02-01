House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package

In a significant legislative move, the House voted Wednesday evening to approve a sweeping $78 billion bipartisan tax package. The bill, which garnered rare bipartisan support, focuses on temporarily expanding the child tax credit and reinstating various business tax benefits. Having secured a 357 to 70 vote, the legislation will proceed to the Senate for further consideration.

Bipartisan Support and Voting Breakdown

Despite overseeing a narrow majority, House Speaker Mike Johnson rallied support from both sides of the aisle. The vote tallied 188 Democrats and 169 Republicans in favor, with 23 and 47 Republicans in opposition.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Expanded Child Tax Credit

A significant aspect of the bill entails temporarily expanding the child tax credit. The proposed changes aim to provide substantial relief to low-income families, particularly benefiting approximately 16 million children who currently do not receive the full credit due to their families’ modest incomes. Projections suggest that this measure could lift at least half a million children out of poverty and improve the financial circumstances of an additional 5 million children by 2025.

Concerns and Considerations

However, the bill has encountered resistance from moderates, particularly those representing New York. Criticism primarily revolves around the absence of provisions to raise the cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes. Despite initial pushback, negotiations led to a compromise.

Impact on Federal Budget and Revenue

While the proposed tax package is substantial, its overall impact on the federal budget is expected to be relatively minor, with projections estimating a reduction in revenue of less than $400 million over ten years.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Beefing Up the Child Tax Credit

The enhancements to the child tax credit predominantly target lower-income families, allowing them to claim a larger portion of the credit. Notable provisions include increasing the maximum refundable credit for households with minimal or no income tax obligations. Furthermore, families with multiple children would now receive equal credits per child, aligning with existing practices for higher-income households.

Addressing Concerns

Despite its benefits, concerns have been raised regarding potential disincentives to work and the eligibility of undocumented immigrants. House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith has emphasized that the proposal maintains minimum earnings thresholds and eligibility criteria, ensuring that the credit remains accessible to eligible families.

Providing Tax Relief to Businesses

In addition to bolstering support for families, the tax package also includes provisions to provide relief to businesses. Notably, several business tax benefits that have recently expired or are in the process of phasing out will be temporarily reinstated. These measures seek to stimulate economic activity and support industries impacted by recent challenges.

Additional Measures

Beyond the child tax credit and business tax benefits, the bill includes provisions to assist individuals and communities affected by disasters, accelerate the filing deadline for backdated claims related to the Employee Retention Tax Credit, and enhance the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit to address housing affordability concerns.

Fiscal Impact and Offsetting Costs

Despite the significant outlay, the package incorporates measures to offset costs, including savings generated by accelerating the filing deadline for certain tax credits.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More