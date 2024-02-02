Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Overturns $366.2 Million Verdict Against FedEx
In a significant legal development, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has nullified a substantial verdict against FedEx, totaling $366.2 million. The lawsuit, brought forward by Jennifer Harris, a Black sales manager, alleged that FedEx terminated her in retaliation for accusing her supervisor of racial discrimination. However, the court’s decision departs from the initial jury ruling in October 2022.

Reduction in Damages and Legal Response

The appeals court dismissed the punitive damages awarded to Harris and significantly reduced the compensation for pain, suffering, mental anguish, and inconvenience. Initially set at $1.16 million, these damages have been scaled down to $248,620. Despite affirming evidence supporting Harris’ retaliation claims, the court deemed her undeserving of the substantial damages initially granted.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


FedEx responded to the court’s decision, expressing confidence in the propriety of its actions regarding Harris’ termination. The company expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling to diminish the awarded damages.

Background and Legal Proceedings

Jennifer Harris, who had served FedEx for over 12 years, asserted that her dismissal in January 2020 resulted from her objections against her supervisor’s discriminatory conduct. Allegedly, Harris received a negative performance review from her white supervisor, whom she accused of attempting to demote her. However, the court found Harris failed to meet the stringent criteria under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prove FedEx’s malicious or reckless intentions.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Circuit Judge Cory Wilson, articulating the court’s stance, emphasized that Harris couldn’t substantiate FedEx’s malicious intent. Instead, the evidence suggested disciplinary action against Harris for insubordination rather than retaliation for her grievances.

Significance and Legal Implications

This case is one of the most significant workplace bias or retaliation lawsuits involving a single employee in the United States. Despite the reduction in damages, the legal proceedings underscore the complexities surrounding discrimination and retaliation claims within corporate environments.



