Representative Cori Bush’s Team Issues Urgent Job Posting Amid Investigations
Amid multiple investigations, including a probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Representative Cori Bush’s team has posted an urgent job listing for a communications and staff assistant. Initially shared on her campaign page on January 23, the posting later appeared on Daybook, a platform for political, policy, and non-profit job opportunities. The deadline for applications is set for Wednesday, January 31.

Background and Investigations

The Daybook opening coincided with confirming investigations by the DOJ, the House Ethics Committee, and the Federal Election Commission (FEC) into Representative Bush’s activities. The inquiries revolve around her use of campaign funds and her husband’s employment as part of her security team.

Representative Bush’s Response

Addressing the allegations, Representative Bush emphasized her cooperation with the DOJ probe and vehemently denied using federal funds for personal security expenses. In a statement on Tuesday, she stated, “Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life,” explaining her use of campaign funds for permissible security services.

Job Description and Requirements

The job posting outlines the need for an “eager, organized, and detail-oriented individual” to assist in daily communications and operations. Responsibilities include managing the front office, answering phones, welcoming visitors, and logging constituent opinions. The ideal candidate is expected to possess administrative experience, with the role requiring excellent writing skills, attention to detail, multitasking abilities, and flexibility, including some night and weekend work. The salary range for the position is $55,000 to $58,000.

Ethical Concerns and Complaints

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT), a nonpartisan ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the FEC in March. The complaint alleges that Bush’s campaign paid $60,000 to a person named Cortney Merritts for security services, with whom Bush has a personal relationship, having married in February 2023.

FACT called for an investigation into whether the payments to Merritts were a fair market rate and questioned if they constituted an impermissible gift or payment to a family member. Politico reported that Bush spent over $129,000 on private security in the first three quarters of 2023, with a portion allocated to Merritts for wage expenses and security services.



Legal Complexities and Representative Bush’s Defense

While lawmakers are prohibited from hiring close family members under House rules, this ban does not extend to campaign activities. Representative Bush argued that retaining her husband as part of her security detail is within the bounds of legality, citing his extensive experience in the field.

Bush’s Reaction to Probes

On Tuesday, Representative Bush dismissed the complaints against her as “frivolous” and attributed the investigations to far-right groups. She clarified, “In recent months, right-wing organizations have lodged baseless complaints against me, peddling notions that I have misused campaign funds to pay for personal security services. That is simply not true.”

DOJ Investigation Acknowledgment

Bush’s acknowledgment of the DOJ investigation came after the House clerk revealed on Monday that the House sergeant at arms office had received a grand jury subpoena from the DOJ. Initially, the subject of the probe was unclear.

