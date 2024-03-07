SpaceX Faces Lawsuit Allegations of Gender Discrimination and Harassment

In a recent lawsuit filed in state court, rocket manufacturer SpaceX finds itself embroiled in allegations of gender discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. Michelle Dopak, a production coordinator at SpaceX’s headquarters in California, claims that despite her efforts to bring attention to bias against women within the company, her complaints were ignored by top officials, including President and COO Gwynne Shotwell.

Allegations of Discrimination and Retaliation

Dopak alleges that she was not only paid less than her male counterparts but was also denied promotions within the company. Moreover, she asserts that when she reported sexual harassment by her supervisor, instead of addressing the issue, the company retaliated against her. According to Dopak, her supervisor pressured her into a sexual relationship, resulting in a pregnancy. Shockingly, he offered her $100,000 to have an abortion, which she refused. Subsequently, SpaceX allowed him to transfer $3.7 million in stock options to avoid paying child support, as claimed by Dopak.

Work Overload and Stress

Furthermore, Dopak contends that SpaceX is attempting to force her out of the company by overloading her with work, despite her entitlement to accommodations for work-related stress.

SpaceX’s Response

Despite these serious allegations, SpaceX has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the lawsuit.

Legal Battle and Ongoing Investigations

This lawsuit adds to SpaceX’s legal woes, as the company is already facing a proposed class action lawsuit alleging discrimination in pay and promotion against women and minorities. Additionally, a California civil rights agency is investigating complaints from former engineers alleging widespread discrimination and harassment against female employees.

Additional Legal Challenges

In a separate case before a U.S. labor board, SpaceX is accused of unlawfully firing engineers who circulated a letter accusing CEO Elon Musk of sexism. The company, however, denies any wrongdoing and has filed a lawsuit challenging the labor board’s jurisdiction, citing constitutional concerns.

Seeking Justice

Dopak’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and unequal pay, in violation of California law. It underscores the ongoing challenges faced by women in male-dominated industries and highlights the need for accountability and fair treatment in the workplace.

