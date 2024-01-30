Justice Department Validates Cuomo Sexual Harassment Allegations

The U.S. Justice Department concurred on Friday with the New York attorney general’s determination that former Governor Andrew Cuomo violated federal law by sexually harassing female staffers and retaliating against those who spoke up. This agreement between federal authorities and the state’s Executive Chamber was reached following a thorough examination of Cuomo’s actions.

Knowledge is power, and knowing your earning potential is no exception. Check out LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys to gain valuable insights.

Settlement Agreement and Reforms

The federal agency endorsed a settlement with the New York Executive Chamber, endorsing the reforms initiated by Cuomo’s successor, Kathy Hochul, to prevent and address such misconduct. Hochul’s measures included the termination of employees involved in facilitating or supporting retaliation against Cuomo’s accusers, the establishment of a human resources department, and the creation of additional channels for reporting instances of sexual harassment.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Expanded Reforms and Legal Actions

The Justice Department settlement expands upon Hochul’s reforms, mandating an enlargement of the human resources department, introducing new avenues for reporting and resolving complaints involving high-ranking officials, and implementing enhanced training and anti-retaliation initiatives.

In response to the announcement, Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, reiterated Cuomo’s denial of the allegations, criticizing the Justice Department’s investigation as solely reliant on the state attorney general’s report, which Glavin deemed biased and inaccurate.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Background and Conclusion

This development concludes an investigation initiated in August 2021, prompted by findings from New York’s Democratic attorney general, which revealed Cuomo’s inappropriate behavior toward 11 women and subsequent retaliatory actions against the first accuser to come forward. Cuomo resigned from his gubernatorial position under pressure from various quarters, including President Joe Biden.

In 2023, one of Cuomo’s aides filed a civil lawsuit alleging ongoing sexual harassment, which began in December 2019. Despite earlier criminal complaints, only one proceeded to the prosecutor’s office, which ultimately did not pursue charges due to insufficient evidence.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More