Legal News

Labor Department Investigates Alleged Labor Violations at Local Diner
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

The U.S. Department of Labor has initiated an investigation into allegations of wage theft and tip withholding at a popular Evansville diner, Friendship Diner, LLC. The department claims that the owner, Bardhyl Shabani, has been systematically depriving both current and former employees of their rightful earnings.

Allegations and Investigation Details

The Department of Labor revealed that Friendship Diner has been under scrutiny for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), particularly concerning tip pooling and minimum wage requirements. A formal complaint was filed on February 28, citing numerous instances of misconduct.

Among the accusations, the investigation found that:

  
What
Where


  • Servers were forced to contribute a portion of their tips to a mandatory tip pool, with management retaining control over these funds.
  • Employees were allegedly paid below the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
  • Overtime pay was not provided for hours worked beyond the 40-hour workweek.
  • The kitchen staff were reportedly paid partly in cash, circumventing proper wage calculations.

Coercion and Retaliation

Furthermore, the Department of Labor accuses Shabani of resorting to intimidation tactics to maintain control over his staff. Employees were allegedly coerced into participating in the illicit tip-pooling scheme, with threats of retribution for non-compliance.

According to court filings, employees were subjected to verbal harassment and pressure to provide false statements to investigators. Shabani purportedly continued this behavior by personally confronting staff members during their shifts and even contacting them at home to coerce their cooperation.

Departmentâ€™s Response and Legal Action

In response to these allegations, the Department of Laborâ€™s Office of the Solicitor has taken swift action. A request for a temporary restraining order and injunction against Friendship Diner, LLC and Bardhyl Shabani was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, Western Division.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Regional Solicitor Christine Heri emphasized the Department’s commitment to upholding labor laws and protecting workers’ rights. She asserted that any form of retaliation against employees is unlawful and will be met with legal repercussions.

The investigation, spanning from February 22, 2021, to February 19, 2023, has highlighted systemic violations that have allegedly deprived employees of significant earnings. The Department of Labor is seeking back wages and liquidated damages totaling $450,140 for 44 affected individuals. Of this amount, $225,070 constitutes unpaid wages, with the remainder attributed to damages.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Trademark Paralegal

USA-MI-Detroit

Perform high quality, billable work Correspond with foreign associates regarding searching, filing, ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Law Students

Yale University to Require Standardized Test Scores for Admissions
Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Legal News

Microsoft’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Report Unveils Pay Disparities
Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Legal News

Austin Businessman Arrested on Felony Arson and Burglary Charges
Texas Attorney General Sues Frisco ISD Over Alleged Illegal Electioneering
Legal News

Texas Attorney General Sues Frisco ISD Over Alleged Illegal Electioneering
Dechert LLP Welcomes Brian Miner as Partner, Strengthening Corporate and Securities Practice
Lawyers

Dechert LLP Welcomes Brian Miner as Partner, Strengthening Corporate and Securities Practice
ABA Proposes Expanded Diversity Standards for Law Schools
Law Students

ABA Proposes Expanded Diversity Standards for Law Schools
News Outlets Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Legal News

News Outlets Sue OpenAI Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions
Law Students

Bar Exam Takers in Chilling Ordeal: Fears of Suboptimal Performance Due to Cold Conditions
Federal Appeals Court Allows Indiana’s Ban on Puberty Blockers and Hormones for Transgender Youth
Legal News

Federal Appeals Court Allows Indiana’s Ban on Puberty Blockers and Hormones for Transgender Youth
Legal Tech Entrepreneur and Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner Unveil Groundbreaking AI Venture
Legal Technology News

Legal Tech Entrepreneur and Former Kirkland & Ellis Partner Unveil Groundbreaking AI Venture

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top