Legal News

Alaska Airlines Completes Inspections on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

On Friday, Alaska Airlines announced the successful completion of inspections on the initial batch of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. This milestone comes after an in-flight cabin incident that necessitated grounding and subsequent inspections of the MAX 9 fleet earlier in the month.

Resumption of Operations

After completing inspections, Alaska Airlines resumed some MAX 9 operations, commencing with Flight 1146 from Seattle to San Diego on Friday afternoon. The carrier has been vigilant in ensuring the safety and compliance of its aircraft, conducting inspections promptly upon receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the inspection criteria.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Inspection Procedures and Timeline

Alaska Airlines initiated inspections of its first MAX 9 aircraft on Wednesday night, with a commitment to completing inspections for the entire fleet by the end of the following week. The airline highlighted that each inspection consumes approximately 12 hours per aircraft, emphasizing their dedication to swiftly restoring their full flight schedule.

Boeing’s Response and Quality Improvement Initiatives

In response to the developments, Boeing Commercial Airlines President Stan Deal released a letter to employees expressing gratitude for their efforts in establishing inspection criteria facilitating the return of aircraft to service. He underscored Boeing’s commitment to evaluating numerous employee suggestions to enhance quality standards, affirming a long-term dedication to regaining the trust of customers, regulators, and the public.

Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Industry Response and Fleet Resumption

Alaska Airlines joins Copa Airlines as one of the first carriers to return the MAX 9 to service following the grounding. The resumption of operations marks a significant step for Alaska Airlines and the aviation industry, which has experienced widespread disruptions due to the grounding of 171 MAX 9 aircraft, affecting carriers such as Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.



Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report
Pharmaceutical Giants Challenge Zantac Cancer Claims in Delaware Court
Legal News

Pharmaceutical Giants Challenge Zantac Cancer Claims in Delaware Court
Zillow Prevails Over REX in Deceptive Practices Lawsuit
Legal News

Zillow Prevails Over REX in Deceptive Practices Lawsuit
Lawyer in Trump Election Challenge Faces Disciplinary Charges
Lawyers

Lawyer in Trump Election Challenge Faces Disciplinary Charges
Baker McKenzie Bolsters Private Equity Team with Notable Hire
Legal News

Baker McKenzie Bolsters Private Equity Team with Notable Hire
US Supreme Court to Review Conviction Amidst Allegations of Evidence Suppression
Legal News

US Supreme Court to Review Conviction Amidst Allegations of Evidence Suppression
Supreme Court to Examine Legal Test for NLRB Injunctions
Legal News

Supreme Court to Examine Legal Test for NLRB Injunctions
Exxon Mobil Challenges Climate Proposal in Texas Court
Legal News

Exxon Mobil Challenges Climate Proposal in Texas Court
Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban classroom experience
Law Students

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban
Harvard University Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Mishandling of Donated Bodies
Breaking News

Harvard University Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Mishandling of Donated Bodies

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top