Alaska Airlines Completes Inspections on Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet

On Friday, Alaska Airlines announced the successful completion of inspections on the initial batch of its Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. This milestone comes after an in-flight cabin incident that necessitated grounding and subsequent inspections of the MAX 9 fleet earlier in the month.

Resumption of Operations

After completing inspections, Alaska Airlines resumed some MAX 9 operations, commencing with Flight 1146 from Seattle to San Diego on Friday afternoon. The carrier has been vigilant in ensuring the safety and compliance of its aircraft, conducting inspections promptly upon receiving approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the inspection criteria.

Inspection Procedures and Timeline

Alaska Airlines initiated inspections of its first MAX 9 aircraft on Wednesday night, with a commitment to completing inspections for the entire fleet by the end of the following week. The airline highlighted that each inspection consumes approximately 12 hours per aircraft, emphasizing their dedication to swiftly restoring their full flight schedule.

Boeing’s Response and Quality Improvement Initiatives

In response to the developments, Boeing Commercial Airlines President Stan Deal released a letter to employees expressing gratitude for their efforts in establishing inspection criteria facilitating the return of aircraft to service. He underscored Boeing’s commitment to evaluating numerous employee suggestions to enhance quality standards, affirming a long-term dedication to regaining the trust of customers, regulators, and the public.

Industry Response and Fleet Resumption

Alaska Airlines joins Copa Airlines as one of the first carriers to return the MAX 9 to service following the grounding. The resumption of operations marks a significant step for Alaska Airlines and the aviation industry, which has experienced widespread disruptions due to the grounding of 171 MAX 9 aircraft, affecting carriers such as Alaska Airlines and United Airlines.

