Law Students

University of California Regents Delay Plan to Hire Unauthorized Immigrants
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent decision, the University of California (UC) regents have opted to postpone action on a proposal allowing unauthorized immigrants to be employed on campus for at least a year. This move comes after UC President Michael Drake highlighted the lack of a viable legal pathway for implementing such a plan, emphasizing the significant risks it poses to the institution.

Legal Concerns and Delayed Implementation

President Drake emphasized that initiating the hiring plan at this juncture would be inadvisable due to the complex legal landscape surrounding the employment of undocumented individuals. The decision to table the action reflects the university’s cautious approach to navigating these legal intricacies.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Student-Led Campaign and University Response

The push for hiring unauthorized immigrants gained momentum in 2022 when student organizers launched a campaign advocating for equal employment opportunities regardless of legal status. They argued that federal law does not explicitly prohibit state entities like UC from hiring undocumented individuals. However, despite commitments made by Drake and the UC regents, a concrete implementation plan failed to materialize within the stipulated timeframe.

Hunger Strike and Student Discontent

In a demonstration of frustration, twenty-five undocumented students resorted to a hunger strike to pressure university leaders into taking decisive action on the hiring plan. Jeffry UmaÃ±a MuÃ±oz, a prominent student organizer, expressed disappointment with the university’s decision, asserting that it undermines the principle of equal access to employment opportunities for all students.

UmaÃ±a MuÃ±oz lamented the perceived disparity in opportunities, noting that while their peers can freely apply for any job on campus to support themselves financially and advance their careers, undocumented students face significant limitations in accessing employment opportunities.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Uncover exclusive insights and strategic approaches through the State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market 2024â€”an in-depth report delving into the intricate patterns and current trends within the lateral law firm market.

Future Prospects and Advocacy Efforts

Despite the setback, advocates remain committed to advocating for the rights of undocumented students within the UC system. The delay in implementation underscores the ongoing challenges in reconciling legal constraints with calls for inclusivity and equal opportunity on campus.



Moving forward, stakeholders anticipate continued dialogue and collaboration to address these complex issues and work towards a more equitable university environment for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban classroom experience
Law Students

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban
Navigating the Path to Law School: Insights and Tips for Prospective Students
Law Students

Navigating the Path to Law School: Insights and Tips for Prospective Students
Navigating Uncertainty in the Legal Industry: Layoffs Amidst the Echo of Raises and Bonuses
Legal Layoff News

Navigating Uncertainty in the Legal Industry: Layoffs Amidst the Echo of Raises and Bonuses
Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Lawyers

Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Lawyers

Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Attorney General Ken Paxton Utilizes Campaign Funds for Impeachment Legal Fees
Legal News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Utilizes Campaign Funds for Impeachment Legal Fees
University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session
Law Students

University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session
Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Legal News

Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Legal News

Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark
Breaking News

Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top