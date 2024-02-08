Law Students

University of California College of the Law Prevails in Lawsuit Over Name Change
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a significant legal victory, the University of California College of the Law in San Francisco has successfully defended itself against a lawsuit to overturn its 2023 name change. This change came in the wake of an investigation into allegations surrounding the school’s former namesake, Serranus Hastings, and his purported involvement in the deaths of Native Americans on land he owned.

Lawsuit Dismissal by San Francisco Judge

A San Francisco judge recently dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the 1878 legislation that initially established the institution, then known as the University of California Hastings College of the Law, did not constitute a contract as claimed by the family of Serranus Hastings. Furthermore, the judge determined that the 2022 legislation implementing the name change did not violate the California Constitution, according to Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer’s decision.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Legal Response and Future Plans

Attorney Gregory Michael, representing the Hastings descendants alongside Harmeet Dhillon, expressed determination to appeal the ruling despite the setback. The Hastings family remains resolute in their pursuit of justice, indicating that they are undeterred by the recent court decision.

Background: Serranus Hastings and Name Change

Serranus Hastings, a former California Supreme Court justice, established the law school in 1878 through a generous donation of $100,000. However, amidst growing scrutiny over Hastings’ historical actions, particularly allegations of orchestrating killings of Native Americans to clear land he owned in Northern California, the law school initiated a comprehensive review of his legacy. Subsequently, in 2022, the decision was made to disassociate from the Hastings name.

Legal Action and Rationale

A coalition of law school alumni and six descendants of Hastings filed a lawsuit in October 2022 against the state and school officials, contending that the name change violated the terms of the 1878 agreement between California and Hastings. Despite their arguments alleging breach of contract and misuse of taxpayer funds, Judge Ulmer concluded that the plaintiffs failed to substantiate their claims with sufficient factual evidence.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Legal Perspective

Eduardo Santacana, a partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, which provided pro bono representation to the law school, emphasized the broader implications of the lawsuit. He highlighted the contention that the governance of a public institution should not be subject to commercial transactions, suggesting that the court’s decision upheld this principle.



This legal victory marks a significant milestone for the University of California College of Law, affirming its ability to navigate complex legal challenges while upholding its commitment to academic integrity and institutional values.

Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

ABA Takes a Stand Against Restrictive Education Laws
Breaking News

ABA Takes a Stand Against Restrictive Education Laws
Harvard Law Review Elects Second Black Woman President in Its History
Law Students

Harvard Law Review Elects Second Black Woman President in Its History
Tennessee and Virginia Attorneys General Challenge NCAA’s NIL Ban
Legal News

Tennessee and Virginia Attorneys General Challenge NCAA’s NIL Ban
Vanita Gupta Reflects on Three Years as Associate Attorney General
Lawyers

Vanita Gupta Reflects on Three Years as Associate Attorney General
Representative Cori Bush’s Team Issues Urgent Job Posting Amid Investigations
Public Interest

Representative Cori Bush’s Team Issues Urgent Job Posting Amid Investigations
California Lawmakers Propose Land Restitution and Funding for Affected Groups
Legal News

California Lawmakers Propose Land Restitution and Funding for Affected Groups
Legal Employment Growth in Top U.S. Firms Slows Amidst Changing Landscape
Breaking News

Legal Employment Growth in Top U.S. Firms Slows Amidst Changing Landscape
House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package
Legal News

House Passes $78 Billion Bipartisan Tax Package
Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
Law Students

Harvardâ€™s Diversity Chief Faces Plagiarism Allegations
Elon Musk’s Ongoing Battle with Regulatory Standards: A Deeper Look
Legal News

Elon Musk’s Ongoing Battle with Regulatory Standards: A Deeper Look

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top