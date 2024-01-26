Appeals Court Rejects Complex Test, Reinforces Need for Clear Ownership Guidelines

In a recent legal development, influencers find relief as an appeals court dismisses a convoluted test concerning social media account ownership. The ruling comes amidst a high-profile dispute between influencer Hayley Paige Gutman and a bridal company, shedding light on the cruciality of precise language to prevent similar conflicts.

The Hayley Paige Case: A Battle Over Social Media Accounts

At the heart of the ongoing feud between influencer Hayley Paige Gutman and a bridal company lies the contentious issue of social media account ownership. With a combined 1.1 million followers on Instagram and Pinterest, Gutman found herself in a legal tussle with the company that claimed her accounts. The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recently rebuked the district court’s intricate six-factor test, advocating for a straightforward approach to treating these accounts like any other property.

Blurring Lines: Personal vs. Commercial Accounts

The proliferation of influencer marketing and the rise of in-house content teams blur the distinction between personal and commercial accounts. As companies increasingly leverage influencers’ substantial platforms for advertising, the need for clarity in account ownership becomes paramount. Legal experts emphasize the importance of meticulously outlining ownership rights to avoid potential disputes.

Potential Ramifications Across Industries

While account ownership disputes are uncommon in influencer deals, the implications extend beyond this realm. Media and entertainment lawyer Adam Weissman suggests that the court’s decision could resonate across various industries, especially where employees engage in social media activities on behalf of their employers. The ruling prompts a reassessment of ownership dynamics in employer-employee relationships, highlighting the necessity for explicit ownership delineations.

Lessons Learned and Precautionary Measures

The Gutman case underscores the significance of preemptive measures in safeguarding account ownership rights. Legal counsel emphasizes the need for comprehensive contractual agreements explicitly addressing ownership details. Despite the appellate court rejecting the complex ownership test, attorneys stress the importance of clarifying ownership arrangements to prevent potential disputes.

Looking Ahead: Clarity in Ownership Agreements

Establishing ownership guidelines remains paramount as legal frameworks evolve to accommodate emerging technologies. The Second Circuit’s stance reinforces the importance of established legal principles in addressing novel issues. Amidst evolving landscapes, clear and explicit ownership agreements are indispensable for mitigating legal conflicts and ensuring equitable outcomes.

