Legal News

Appeals Court Rejects Complex Test, Reinforces Need for Clear Ownership Guidelines
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

In a recent legal development, influencers find relief as an appeals court dismisses a convoluted test concerning social media account ownership. The ruling comes amidst a high-profile dispute between influencer Hayley Paige Gutman and a bridal company, shedding light on the cruciality of precise language to prevent similar conflicts.

The Hayley Paige Case: A Battle Over Social Media Accounts

At the heart of the ongoing feud between influencer Hayley Paige Gutman and a bridal company lies the contentious issue of social media account ownership. With a combined 1.1 million followers on Instagram and Pinterest, Gutman found herself in a legal tussle with the company that claimed her accounts. The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit recently rebuked the district court’s intricate six-factor test, advocating for a straightforward approach to treating these accounts like any other property.

Want to know if youâ€™re earning what you deserve? Find out with LawCrossingâ€™s salary surveys.

  
What
Where


Blurring Lines: Personal vs. Commercial Accounts

The proliferation of influencer marketing and the rise of in-house content teams blur the distinction between personal and commercial accounts. As companies increasingly leverage influencers’ substantial platforms for advertising, the need for clarity in account ownership becomes paramount. Legal experts emphasize the importance of meticulously outlining ownership rights to avoid potential disputes.

Potential Ramifications Across Industries

While account ownership disputes are uncommon in influencer deals, the implications extend beyond this realm. Media and entertainment lawyer Adam Weissman suggests that the court’s decision could resonate across various industries, especially where employees engage in social media activities on behalf of their employers. The ruling prompts a reassessment of ownership dynamics in employer-employee relationships, highlighting the necessity for explicit ownership delineations.

Lessons Learned and Precautionary Measures

The Gutman case underscores the significance of preemptive measures in safeguarding account ownership rights. Legal counsel emphasizes the need for comprehensive contractual agreements explicitly addressing ownership details. Despite the appellate court rejecting the complex ownership test, attorneys stress the importance of clarifying ownership arrangements to prevent potential disputes.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Stay up-to-date without the overwhelming noise. Subscribe to JDJournal for a curated selection of the most relevant legal news.

Looking Ahead: Clarity in Ownership Agreements

Establishing ownership guidelines remains paramount as legal frameworks evolve to accommodate emerging technologies. The Second Circuit’s stance reinforces the importance of established legal principles in addressing novel issues. Amidst evolving landscapes, clear and explicit ownership agreements are indispensable for mitigating legal conflicts and ensuring equitable outcomes.



Donâ€™t be a silent ninja! Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Exton

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY McKenna Snyder LLC, a law firm in Exton, PA has an immediate opening for an ex...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Sturgis

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-MI-Coldwater

Qualifications: HaasCaywood is seeking associate attorneys for our Coldwater and Sturgis, Michiga...

Apply now

Insurance Defense Trial Attorney/ Senior Counsel

USA-CA-San Francisco

Job description Trial Attorney - Personal Injury Defense Full Job Description Hickey Smith ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban classroom experience
Law Students

Concerns Rise Among Law School Admissions Officers Over Supreme Court’s Affirmative Action Ban
Navigating the Path to Law School: Insights and Tips for Prospective Students
Law Students

Navigating the Path to Law School: Insights and Tips for Prospective Students
Navigating Uncertainty in the Legal Industry: Layoffs Amidst the Echo of Raises and Bonuses
Legal Layoff News

Navigating Uncertainty in the Legal Industry: Layoffs Amidst the Echo of Raises and Bonuses
Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Lawyers

Torridon Law Welcomes Key Additions, Including Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone
Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Lawyers

Unsealed Letters in Karen Read Case Reveal Allegations of Federal Investigation
Attorney General Ken Paxton Utilizes Campaign Funds for Impeachment Legal Fees
Legal News

Attorney General Ken Paxton Utilizes Campaign Funds for Impeachment Legal Fees
University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session
Law Students

University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Faces Controversy Over Mandatory Re-Orientation Session
Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Legal News

Trump Urges Supreme Court Reversal of Colorado Decision
Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Legal News

Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark
Breaking News

Hollywood Law Firm Undergoes Transformation: Introducing Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Feldman, Rogal, Shikora & Clark

Legal Career Resources

January 23, 2024 Unlock Valuable Insights with the 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market Report

Los Angeles, California -January 23, 2024 â€” Harrison Barnes, CEO of BCG Attorney Search, is thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated 2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Legal Market report. This comprehensive document promises to provide […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top