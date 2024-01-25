Legal News

Ohio Senate Passes Ban on Gender-Affirming Care and Transgender Athlete Participation
Organizers including clergy, business owners, social workers and transgender individuals gather in the Ohio Statehouse for a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio in opposition to a bill that would ban gender affirming care for minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The Ohio Republican-led state Senate cleared the measure along party lines Wednesday. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

In a move that solidifies its stance on gender-related issues, Ohio’s Republican-dominated Senate voted to implement a series of measures banning gender-affirming care for minors and barring transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports teams. This decision came after Ohio’s Republican Governor, Mike DeWine, vetoed the legislation, citing concerns raised by parents of transgender youth who emphasized the life-saving impact of gender-affirming care for their children.

Override of Governor’s Veto

Despite Governor DeWine’s veto, the Ohio Senate overruled the decision in conjunction with the House of Representatives. Republican state Representative Gary Click, a bill sponsor, praised the Senate’s action, asserting that it demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding the rights of women and children, framing the legislation as addressing pertinent civil rights issues.

  
Implications of the New Law

The newly passed law, slated to take effect within 90 days, will impose restrictions on medical practitioners, prohibiting them from performing gender reassignment surgeries or prescribing puberty-blocking drugs to aid minors in their gender transition journey. Additionally, it will enforce regulations on educational institutions, barring school districts, public universities, and private colleges from permitting transgender women to participate in women’s sports.

Response and Advocacy

In response to the legislation, Siobhan Boyd-Nelson, co-interim executive director of LGBTQ rights group Equality Ohio, reaffirmed the commitment of transgender Ohioans and their allies to advocate for their rights within the state. Despite the setback, Boyd-Nelson emphasized the ongoing fight for equality and inclusion, underlining the importance of Ohio as a home for all its residents.

National Context and Legal Landscape

The contentious issue of gender-affirming care for transgender youth has become a focal point of the Republican Party’s national political agenda. Across numerous states, lawmakers have introduced bills to restrict access to such care for children. Notably, at least 22 states have passed similar bans.

Legal battles surrounding these bans have yielded mixed outcomes in courts. While most lower courts have blocked the implementation of such laws, appeals courts have upheld their validity. Recently, three Tennessee families of transgender children sought recourse from the U.S. Supreme Court, challenging their state’s ban on gender-affirming care.



